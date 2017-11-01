How to explore the best of Kazan with only $100 in your pocket

Kazan is Russia’s third capital and is dotted with brand new stadiums, fine architecture, and fun things to do. Tim only has two days and $100 to show you all the food, attractions, and events recommended to us by Kazan's locals. In this episode, Tim will learn how to make a Tatar culinary treat, steal things from the local team’s locker room, and “dance” with the most beautiful ladies in town!
