Russia’s embassies started dishing out new visas on Nov. 20 which allow foreigners to obtain a permit for temporary residence in the country. The single-entry visas are issued for a period of four months, subject to a decision by the Interior Ministry.

Applications can be submitted at the Russian diplomatic representation or the consular office in the hopeful person’s country.

