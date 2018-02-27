Aeroflot increases dimensions of hand luggage after passengers complain

The largest Russian airline Aeroflot has changed its hand luggage dimensions. Under the new rules, passengers can now take hand luggage, bags, and suitcases no larger than 55 cm in length, 40 cm in width, and 25 cm in height. Previously, the height was limited to 20 cm.

Earlier, on Feb. 15, Aeroflot toughened its stance regarding hand luggage, checking the sizes of bags before people boarded the planes. This resulted in many passenger complaints about the company’s policy.

