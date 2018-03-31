Geotagged: Kaliningrad, the home of Immanuel Kant, amber, and the Baltic Sea

Landscapes

Kaliningrad (780 miles west of Moscow) is a Russian enclave in the heart of Europe, with no land connection to the rest of the country. The region used to be part of Prussia (then known as Königsberg) - you can see it in the architecture. Walking around the city you’ll sometimes feel as if you’re in a medieval German town. Famous thinker Immanuel Kant spent his life here and wrote the Critique of Pure Reason. You will also find Europe's highest sand dunes in Russia’s smallest national park, Curonian Spit. Dunes the size of multi-story apartment blocks, pine forests, and Baltic beaches that stretch for many kilometers attract almost a million tourists every year.

Details

Walk through the beautiful Fishing Village that takes you back to 17th century Germany. Enjoy the calm and cold Baltic Sea - try to find some amber in its waters.

People

Old cathedrals, red brick buildings, and urban gardens immersed in greenery - the city on the Baltic Sea is so inspiring.

