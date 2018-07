‘Don’t forget to feed the mosquitos’: Siberian woman shocks Instagram with summer snap

Remember the girl who let the infamous Yakutian weather give her a literal makeover? Well, she’s at it again, but this time she’s focusing on Siberian mosquitoes. The pesky bloodsuckers invade the region during the short, but scorching hot summers.

This is Anastasia Gruzdyeva. You might recognize her from earlier in January, when her selfie with friends blew up the Internet, showing people just how severe winters in Yakutsk can be.

This time, “sponsoring the photo are a small bunch of flowers and a lack of mosquito repellant,” she jokes. “Want to stop for a bit, and take a snap? How about collecting some wild flowers? That’s fine – just don’t forget to feed a crowd of mosquitos while you’re at it. It was a horrible experience,” she adds.

Her Instagram post has already garnered over 5,000 likes. To Gruzdeva’s surprise, some even thought she’d photoshopped the snap.

Moscow resident Tatyana Savina gave Guzdeva’s snap an added boost by displaying both pictures side by side, captioning the photo with the words – “Yakutia in a nutshell.”

