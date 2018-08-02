Russia to launch low-cost trains offering only the bare necessities

Traveling in Russia by train is something very special, in both a good and a bad way (depends on your luck).

Train travel in Russia is about to get cheaper after the Federal Passenger Company (FPC) - which controls tariffs and train services - announced a new, cheap class of service. You’ll have to wait until 2025 though, and be prepared: Luxury is a long, long way off.

“We’re talking now about a new low-budget product with a unique price offer,” RIA News Agency quoted a FPC representative. According to the plan, there will be four classes of service on Russian trains: Business, comfort, economy, and the icing on the cake, economy-budget.

For the economy-budget trips the FPC will use old train cars with no air conditioning or bio toilets (though they do have old-fashioned loos), but the night trains will have beds. One thing guaranteed: It will be cheap and... cheerful(?) - we’ll let you be the judge. The prices are yet to be revealed.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.