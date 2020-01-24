Youtube program from Russia Beyond about American Tim Kirby’s life and adventures in Russia

Hey, my name is Tim Kirby and I am an American who lives in and loves Russia and it is my dream to travel to absolutely every one of the country's 85 regions come hell or high water. Russia: Tips, Tricks & Travel (RTTT) is my channel, where you will see what life is like in the biggest country on Earth as I try to get to see what's behind every last corner of it and get to know some of the people in it. If you've ever considered visiting Russia then RTTT is a great place to start!

I’ll tell you all about the best places to visit in Russia, what tourist traps in Russia are not worth your time and maybe get some tips that could really help you along the way. I'll show you what you Must See, Must Eat and Must Do on your trip to Russia! Every Tuesday I do live streams where you can chat with me about all things Russian and send me any questions you like.

So, here're our Programs:

Must See The places and sites that no traveller should pass up in a given region. Must Eat The best (and sometimes worst) food that should be part of any holiday. Must Do The things that a traveller in Russia should definitely experience. Russia in 4k Amazing drone footage from across the country. Anything's Possible Success stories of Russians far beyond the borders of ultra-rich Moscow. My Life in Russia The life stories of foreigners who decided to take the plunge and make a life for themselves in Russia permanently.

And Live Streams - An interactive live experience on YouTube so fans can connect with me and ask questions.

Released Episodes

3. Murmansk Region

Well when you have the chance to journey to the edge of the world you should take it, right? Well, I certainly picked a doozy for a travel experience, because in this episode I am going to go from Murmansk to the northernmost point of European Russia. Today’s “Must Do” adventure will end very deep into the Arctic Circle. It is basically like a fun winter road trip only with extreme cold and the risk of death if your vehicle breaks down. I always tell people that there are a lot of things to do in Russia besides snow related things during the Russian winter. But this time I am really doing to do it, hardcore traveling in Russia in its most extreme northern environment. So let’s get started and let’s go north to adventure!

Hello from chilly Murmansk deep in the Arctic Circle. Yes as always it is your buddy Tim Kirby and to start of our series of videos this and other Russian cities up north we are going to show you some great 4K footage that we grabbed. For any of you planning to travel to Russia or take a brief trip to Russia on your way to other locals, I hope this 4k video will get you pumped because Russia does not sleep for the winter and there are plenty of places to visit even in the cold months of the year. And in Russia or should I say 4k Russia you will see lots of amazing nature. This is a big country so enjoy the footage and please share this video if you enjoyed it. It really helps me out.

2. Dagestan Region

Let my Dagestani adventure begin! In this video travel guide, I will show you all the places to visit in Dagestan that you must see. In Russia, this Republic is famous for its mountain views, diverse inhabitants and massive portion sizes. I started by Dagestan travel in the capital city of Makhachkala from whence I drove to the unique and mysterious Sarykum Dune. After climbing all the way to the top and catching my breath I made my way over very bumpy roads to the Sulaksky Canyon which they say reaches a greater depth than the Grand Canyon! After that “deeply” cool destination, I checked out the Khunzakhsky Waterfalls that drain out from under a very old village by their 19th-century Russian fort. Speaking of heavily defended locals, I went deep down into “The Great Stone Bowl” for an otherworldly experience. So far we have been looking at amazing views and landscapes but we can’t forget about the diverse Dagestani people. In the city of Kubachi metalworking masters have been creating wonders for centuries. I stopped by Alibeg’s home/workshop in Kubachi to try my hand at it. If you want to order one of Alibeg’s creations check out his Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kubachi_ser.... I sadly said good-bye to Kubachi, but getting up to Beacon Mountain was one heck of a pain in the butt… literally! But once you get there you realize that the next big Lord of the Rings movie needs to be filmed in Dagestan, the vistas are unbelievable! From there I dropped down to the abandoned village of Gamsutl’ to see if there was any life there. And from a vacant city, I went to a very active town called Derbent and naturally took some time to see the famous Derbent Fortress! Dagestan offers unusual travel experiences (in a good way) and is a very unique vacation for anyone who is curious about Russia.

Get ready to loosen your belts because in this episode of Must Eat I am in Dagestan and the portion sizes are well… massive. But let’s see if any of this exotic fair is any good. Let the Dagestan travel begin! I started my culinary adventure at Makhachkala’s “Second Market” where I grabbed some fresh pomegranate juice and tried some sun-dried and salted sheep, as well as Ubrech which is basically Soviet nut butter with all sorts of flavors and variations. They also had all sorts of spices and meat to buy, but I was on vacation, and I wanted to be fed amazing food not make it myself. So from there, I went to Restaurant-Museum on Lermontov Street to treat myself to some awesome cuisine made by local chefs with only local ingredients. I had Khinkal and Chudu which, if you don’t know what those are, stop reading and watch the video. A picture is worth a thousand words my friends. Anyways, after my fine dining was done my food and travel adventure continued as I went to the Eent road shite cafe. When you are doing a travel food blog you need to keep things spontaneous and I honestly had no plans to film at this place, I was just hungry. But I was so impressed that I turned on the cameras. I had a bowl of fantastic bean soup and an ultra cheesy Botishal. So yeah I had a great time, gained weight and learned about some new food that I had never heard of before. A big win all around!

Normally when I visit a region of Russia I do one “Must Eat” video about the local cuisine, but Dagestan was so rich with food and drink that I decided to divide my experience into liquids and solids, so here is how to drink Dagestani… Must Drink! First off I gleefully tested some pomegranate juice at Makhachkala’s Second Market with was the perfect sweet way to start off today’s tasting. Next, I was all the way down in Derbent at a local tea house. The tea houses are a big part of the culture where men go to talk to their buddies and sip tea with sweets all day long. The local tea is always drunk from an “Armudu” glass to guarantee a proper temperature and experience. Next, it was time to try alcohol at Derbent’s legendary Cognac Plant. Wood barrel-aged cognac from a region famous for it is something utterly amazing. This is not fire water, it was an alco-experience! I also tried some of their other products like calvados, grappa, and a supposedly female-friendly madeira wine. So whether you are going hard or soft all the drinks in Dagestan were great, it must be the mountain water or something right?

Dagestan is one of the best places to visit in Russia. It has massive mountain ranges and vistas that reach out to infinity on the horizon. We hope you enjoy our 4k drone footage of this mountainous local. Travel in this region is a real adventure and any tour of Dagestan is sure to delight whether you are by the sea or deep into the mountains. Enjoy the video, subscribe and let us know what you think in the comments.

1. Tula Region



This is our first video in our “Must See” series where I’ll tell you what things in Russia are worth your time to see and what should be avoided at all costs. In this episode, we are visiting Tula. Some call it the “city of craftsmen” because ever since Medieval times a lot of tools, weapons, and other goods were made right here. You’ll definitely feel the productive spirit in Tula at some of its museums, especially the Tula State Museum of Weapons. It is impossible to not notice this unique helmet shaped building that houses the Arms Museum, which is one of the biggest of its kind in the world. If you are at all interested in melee Russian weapons, hunting and sport rifles and/or hardcore military tech then coming here would be a good idea. You will definitely get inspired. If you want to know more about the history of when those weapons were used in medieval Russia then check out the Tula Kremlin right smack in the middle of downtown. It may seem like Tula is all about arms which are only partially true. Tula is also the home to the totally non-violent Pryanik cookies and inside the Tula Kremlin, there is a museum where they will show you how to make one of these Russian sweets with your own hands. And since they seem to last forever they are a great gift to take back home. Locals consider their Pryanik cookies to be the supreme Russian biscuit with a totally unique flavor that you can only get here in Tula. Tula may have a unique taste but it also has a unique sound, the sound of accordions! Tula is still a leader in accordion production to this day. Not only can you see accordions but hear them and learn to play songs for yourself. Who knows maybe you can take one home to impress (and/or annoy) your friends and family around Christmas? All this and more will be in our next video. After that, we will have our first “Must Eat” where you’ll experience the best food that Tula has to offer and see where you absolutely must stop to eat while visiting this fantastic city. Food and vacation go hand-in-hand so our Must Eat series should be a great help to those who want to experience Russian food the right way!

Hello everyone! Our trip to Tula continues but this time we are going outside of the city to visit the vast fields where the Russians and Mongol Empire fought at the Battle of Kulikovo. This open set of gorgeous fields and plains has more than just military history to it, and it is fantastic to take the quiet rural Russia tour you’ve been dreaming of. Well, I have been dreaming of it, I am so sick of the city! • TripAdvisor: Museum and Memorial to the Heroes of the Kulikovo Battle ► http://bit.ly/2qSMfKu The centerpiece of this region and one of the best places to visit in Russia has got to be the Kulikovo Battlefield Museum. It is a gorgeous, interactive and informative attraction that will make anyone happy who loves historical places. The building itself is divided into two separate halves to look like lines of the Russians and Mongols clashing. I must say that you tourism fans should not pass on the chance to see the giant black iron column that is a short drive from the museum. It’s really something! So we’ve shown you Tula but now take a look at the gorgeous region around it!

During my trip to Tula, I managed to eat in three popular restaurants within walking distance of the main attractions of the city. If you decide to come to the arms capital of Russia, it’s very likely that, thanks to reviews on the Internet, your choice will fall on them when you want to eat. Therefore, I decided to try everything myself. The first on my list was ‘Khinkalnaya by the Kremlin’. The name says two things: the restaurant is located very close to the Tula Kremlin and serves Georgian cuisine. So, my choice of dishes was obvious: khinkali, khachapuri and satsivi. If you’ve only heard the names of these dishes before, then you’ll have a great opportunity to form an opinion about them here! And those who are already familiar with Georgian cuisine will not be disappointed. I later looked into the Soldence Porterhouse. It’s a very Western establishment, both in terms of cuisine and service, which for some may be a minus. But if you’re not looking for gastronomic adventures, and simply want to try a familiar, but very good steak, then Soldence is perfect. In addition, the beer served there is really excellent. I ended my busy day at the Serbian Restaurant Public. And again, a meat feast awaited me: goulash and another steak. This place is the closest to what, it seemed to me, a person would imagine, when thinking about Russian cuisine. Not surprising. Yes, this list didn’t include a single restaurant with national Russian cuisine. But instead of this, Tula offers excellent restaurants of other cultures and the opportunity to try dishes that are not so often seen outside of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Recently Tim and the RTTT team were in the Tula Region which means they took plenty of great drone footage. This footage mostly didn’t make it into the videos about Tula and we feel it would be a shame to let it go to waste and so here is our collection of 4K awesome drone footage from Tula and the area around it. You will get to see in order of appearance: the oddly Martian looking Rumyantsevskiye Hills, the Kulikova Battlefield and its bright white Museum, The Sergius of Radonezh Cathedral on Red Hill, the Tula Kremlin, Downtown Tula, the tiny village of Monastyrshino and its bright red church, the “Equestrian Courtyard” which offers horse and buggy tours of the Kulikovo area, the black and gold Dmitry Donskoy Column, the Tula State Museum of Arms, the Octava Cluster, the hip and trendy Iskra District, the rather uniquely designed Defenders of the Heavens of the Fatherland Memorial. We had a great time in Tula and it is only two hours by train or car from Moscow, so what are you waiting for? Give Tula (the arms capital of Russia) a shot.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.