FAQ: How to attend the Euro 2020 matches in St. Petersburg

EURO 2020 championship mascot Skillzy poses with the EURO 2020 trophy traveling on a boat down the Fontanka River during the official EURO 2020 trophy's tour in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, May 22, 2021. St. Petersburg will host seven postponed UEFA EURO 2020 matches, including a quarter final.

From June 12 to July 2, 2021, St. Petersburg will host a series of Euro 2020 matches. Brush up on the national teams that will take part, the documents you’ll need to obtain in order to visit and the COVID-19 measures in place at the games with our handy guide

Who is playing?

A mascot poses at the Gazprom football arena in Saint Petersburg on April 22, 2021, during a presentation marking fifty days before the opening of the UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament AFP AFP

A total of seven matches will take place in ‘Gazprom Arena’ (also known as ‘Krestovsky Stadium’) in St. Petersburg.

June 12: Belgium - Russia, 21:00 (Group B)

June 14: Poland - Slovakia, 19:00 (Group E)

June 16: Finland - Russia, 15:00 (Group B)

June 18: Sweden - Slovakia, 15:00 (Group E)

June 21: Finland - Belgium, 21:00 (Group B)

23 June: Sweden - Poland, 18:00 (Group B)

2 July: Winner match 41 - Winner match 42 (Quarterfinals),18:00

What documents are needed to enter Russia?

picture alliance/Getty Images picture alliance/Getty Images

Good news! Russia has set up visa-free multiple entry for international fans. In order to enter the country, foreigners will need to provide the following documents:

PCR test (in Russian and English, completed no earlier than three days prior to entry),

Tickets to the game(s)

FAN ID - either laminated or in electronic form

Fans who submitted an application for the FAN ID before October 1, 2020, must renew their FAN ID. To do this, they must apply through the official site. They’ll need the following documents:

The details of their identity document;

Ticket order number or ticket number for UEFA EURO 2020 match(es) in Saint Petersburg (Russian Federation) or self-registration code;

A photo in electronic form or a device with a camera. The photo must be in color, with a white background; the person must face the camera and not have any headwear. The acceptable formats are jpg or jpeg, with a maximum file size of 1MB and a resolution no smaller than 420 x 525 pixels.

Entry for fans will be active from May 29, 2021 through July 2, 2021 local time. The deadline for leaving Russia is 23:59 on July 12, 2021, according to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

How to enter Russia if borders are closed?

Passengers take a selfie at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia XinHua/Global Look Press XinHua/Global Look Press

Unfortunately, there are still only a handful of direct flights to St. Petersburg and Moscow available to international fans, so every foreign traveller must decide on their own the combination of flights and airlines they will use.

At the moment of publication, Russia is open to visitors from the following countries:

Greece

Germany

Serbia

Switzerland

Finland

Iceland

Malta

Portugal

Since June 2, 2021, Russia has also resumed regular air travel with the UK. Starting June 10, 2021, it will also resume air travel with Austria, Hungary, Luxembourg, Croatia and Albania.

The majority of these flights will land in Moscow. From there, fans can take the train to St. Petersburg (it’s best to buy tickets in advance on the Russian Railways website; the schedule is available here). Travelers can also opt for a car rental.

How to get to the stadium?

Preparation of St. Petersburg for Euro 2020 Maksim Konstantinov/Global Look Press Maksim Konstantinov/Global Look Press

Fans will be allowed entry with tickets and laminated FAN IDs. Therefore, upon entering Russia, electronic FAN IDs must be exchanged for a laminated version. This can be done in Moscow, as well as St. Petersburg at the following addresses:

Moscow:

Luzhniki Street, 24, bldg. 4 (Water Sports Palace, separate entry from the embankment). Working hours: 11:00 - 20:00.

Saint Petersburg:

Nevsky Prospekt, 48, (‘Passazh’ mall, 2nd floor, separate entrance from Nevsky Prospekt, last door on the left from the main entrance);

Primorsky Prospekt, 72 (‘Piterlend’ mall, 2nd floor), working hours: 11:00 - 20:00.

Holders of physical FAN IDs will be able to use St. Petersburg’s public transportation free of charge on game days. All metro lines in St. Petersburg and the wider Leningrad Region will be included on the list. Tram lines No. 19 and 48 will also be free for fans on those days.

To obtain free travel on public transport, the fan must present their FAN ID, game ticket, or the fan’s travel pass, which will become available via the Euro 2020 mobile app 24 hours before the match (the app can be downloaded from Google Play and AppStore).

What coronavirus measures have been put in place?

Russian Federation. Saint-Petersburg. Gazprom Arena. Preparation for Euro 2020. Ticket center Maksim Konstantinov/Global Look Press Maksim Konstantinov/Global Look Press

Stadium capacity on game days will be capped at 30,500 visitors - which is about 50 percent of its max capacity.

In order to avoid crowds and massive lines, every visitor will be given a 30-minute window for entering the stadium. The time slot will be visible in the mobile app on game day.

Only fans with masks will be allowed in the stadium, with temperature checks at the entrance and sanitizers available once inside. Drinks and food bought outside are not allowed, but snacks and refreshments can be purchased once inside. Organizers also caution against physical contact with other visitors (hugging, etc.) and recommend that visitors stay in their seats during half-time.







If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.