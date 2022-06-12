15 breathtaking views from across Russia (PHOTOS)

Cities, golden domes of the Russian churches and fantastic nature sights. Russia has lots to see and explore and here’s just a tiny part of it!

June 12 is a national holiday called ‘Russia Day’. This day marks the starting point of the modern history of Russia. Before, it was the Russian Empire, then the Soviet Union, but, on June 12, 1990, the declaration of state sovereignty was adopted and Russia became a sovereign modern state - the Russian Federation..

So what is celebrated? It is Russia itself that’s celebrated on this day. And Russia is roughly 145 million people in 85 subjects in 11 times zones, across 17 million square kilometers of territory with more than 190 nationalities speaking a total of 270 languages and dialects while professing all kinds of religions (Russian Orthodoxy, Islam, Buddhism and Judaism the most popular).

Here are some highlights and breathtaking pics.

1. Moscow, the capital of Russia, and its iconic St. Basil’s Cathedral on Red Square

Legion Media Legion Media

2. The magnificent Peterhof palace in St. Petersburg, a city built by Peter the Great to open a “window” to Europe

Legion Media Legion Media

3. Kizhi island in Karelia that houses Russia’s oldest surviving wooden churches

Legion Media Legion Media

4. Swallow’s Nest in Crimea, a castle hanging on a high cliff in Yalta, on the Black Sea coast

Legion Media Legion Media

5. Polar lights near Murmansk, the largest in the world city above the Arctic Circle

Legion Media Legion Media

6. Suzdal, the most “Russian” city where one can dive into the atmosphere of old Russia

Legion Media Legion Media

7. Naryn-Kala fortress in Dagestan’s Derbent, one of Russia’s and the world’s oldest cities

Serguei Fomine/Global Look Press Serguei Fomine/Global Look Press

8. Belogorsky Monastery in Perm, a place in the Urals that looks simply breathtaking in winter

Legion Media Legion Media

9. Lake Baikal, the world’s largest freshwater lake and the world’s deepest lake

Getty Images Getty Images

10. Chara Sands, a fascinating desert surrounded by snow-covered mountains in Russia’s Siberia

Yelena Stogova Yelena Stogova

11. The Lena Pillars, a breath-taking range of limestone cliffs in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)

Vsevolod Pulya Vsevolod Pulya

12. Khanty-Mansiysk, the northern land with traces of mammoths

Legion Media Legion Media

13. Kamchatka, a land of volcanoes, geysers and bears

Alexander Bichenko Alexander Bichenko

14. A picturesque lighthouse in Vladivostok, the eastern megapolis that can be reached via a 9,000 kilometer Trans-Siberian railway journey from Moscow

Yury Smityuk/TASS Yury Smityuk/TASS

15. Kaliningrad, Russia’s enclave in Europe, and its dancing forest on the Curonian Spit

Legion Media Legion Media

Not enough? Then check out our ultimate list of 100 most beautiful places in Russia!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.