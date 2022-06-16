How the Moscow Metro has grown from 1935 to 2022 (VIDEO)

The Russian capital’s ever growing metropolitan underground transport sees over seven million users daily and over 2.5 billion annually!

Video by Olga Konina, Anton Romanov

The first Moscow Metro line (the Red line, which is called ‘Sokolnicheskaya’) was opened in 1935 and had just 13 stations. In 2022, there are 14 metro lines with a total of 250 stations, a 4.7-kilometer-long monorail line with six stations, the Moscow Central Circle line with 31 stations and a suburban train system called Moscow Central Diameter with two lines and 61 stations.

By the end of the year, the Moscow Metro plans to complete the Big Circle Line with 31 stations and a total distance of about 70 kilometers.

