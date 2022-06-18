25 magnificent Russian sunsets (PHOTOS)

How the different corners of our vast country bid farewell to the passing day and get “painted” in the fiery colors of the setting sun.
One of the first places to say goodbye to another day is Sakhalin Island.
Vladivostok’s very red sun.
Surfing at sunset in Vladivostok.
Moscow bathing in the sunset.
Moscow’s landscape outlined by a sunset.
The sun sets behind the Kremlin walls.
A less flattering, but equally majestic, Moscow sunset.
The ‘Bronze Horseman’ monument to Peter the Great welcomes the sunset in St. Petersburg during the White Nights season in June.
Hanging out on the beach at sunset in Sochi.
Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik
An oil pumpjack in operation at sunset in Tatarstan.
A winter sunset at the Nilov Monastery on Lake Seliger.
Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik
Fall colors become even more bright at sunset in Murmansk.
A postcard sunset view from Moscow.
Kirill Kallinikov/Sputnik
Lake Baikal saying goodbye to the passing day.
A very early winter sunset in Karelia.
Silhouettes of wheat ears seen in front of the setting sun in Siberia.
Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik
A steppe sunset in Crimea.
Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik
Slavic ‘Ivan Kupala Day’ celebrations in the Republic of Bashkiria.
An epic sunset at the Kemerovo power station.
A mystic sunset over Andreev Lake in Tyumen Region.
Natalia Gorshkova/Sputnik
An epic sunset behind the 'Motherland Calling' monument in Volgograd.
The sun going down on a short and frozen winter day in the Republic of Yakutia.
The White Sea in the light of sunset.
A sunset sky and sea.
Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik
Crimean sunset vibes.
Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
- Subscribe to our Telegram channel
- Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
- Enable push notifications on our website
- Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.