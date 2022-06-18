25 magnificent Russian sunsets (PHOTOS)

How the different corners of our vast country bid farewell to the passing day and get “painted” in the fiery colors of the setting sun.

One of the first places to say goodbye to another day is Sakhalin Island.

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Vladivostok’s very red sun.

Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik

Surfing at sunset in Vladivostok.

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Moscow bathing in the sunset.

Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik

Moscow’s landscape outlined by a sunset.

Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik

The sun sets behind the Kremlin walls.

Yevgeny Biyatov/Sputnik

A less flattering, but equally majestic, Moscow sunset.

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

The ‘Bronze Horseman’ monument to Peter the Great welcomes the sunset in St. Petersburg during the White Nights season in June.

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Hanging out on the beach at sunset in Sochi.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

An oil pumpjack in operation at sunset in Tatarstan.

Maxim Bogodvid/Sputnik

A winter sunset at the Nilov Monastery on Lake Seliger.

Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

Fall colors become even more bright at sunset in Murmansk.

Pavel Lvov/Sputnik

A postcard sunset view from Moscow.

Kirill Kallinikov/Sputnik

Lake Baikal saying goodbye to the passing day.

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

A very early winter sunset in Karelia.

Ilya Timin/Sputnik

Silhouettes of wheat ears seen in front of the setting sun in Siberia.

Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik

A steppe sunset in Crimea.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

Slavic ‘Ivan Kupala Day’ celebrations in the Republic of Bashkiria.

Andrei Bok/Sputnik

An epic sunset at the Kemerovo power station.

Alexander Patrin/Sputnik

A mystic sunset over Andreev Lake in Tyumen Region.

Natalia Gorshkova/Sputnik

An epic sunset behind the 'Motherland Calling' monument in Volgograd.

Kirill Braga/Sputnik

The sun going down on a short and frozen winter day in the Republic of Yakutia.

Andrei Sorokin/Sputnik

The White Sea in the light of sunset.

Ilya Timin/Sputnik

A sunset sky and sea.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

Crimean sunset vibes.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

