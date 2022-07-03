20 PHOTOS of Moscow at night

Moscow never sleeps. And sometimes the night illumination makes the city lights even more bright than during the day. Check out some amazing views of the city’s main attractions and residential districts at night below!

1. A Moscow Kremlin star

Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office/Sputnik Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office/Sputnik

2. The Moscow Kremlin and St. Basil Cathedral

Yevgeny Odinokov/Sputnik Yevgeny Odinokov/Sputnik

3. The Andreevsky Bridge over Moskva River, part of the Third Ring Road in Moscow

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

4. Traffic doesn’t stop on the Moscow Ring Road - even at night.

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

5. Retro cinema night in Moscow

Vitaly Belousov/Sputnik Vitaly Belousov/Sputnik

6. Moon over a residential district

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

7. ‘Champagne glasses’ decoration

Sergei Mamontov/Sputnik Sergei Mamontov/Sputnik

8. A ‘Stalin sister’ skyscraper

Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

9. Novy Arbat Street

Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

10. The Bolshoi Theater during New Year festivities

Yevgeny Odinokov/Sputnik Yevgeny Odinokov/Sputnik

11. The ‘Walruses of the Capital’ winter swimming club

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

12. The Big Circus

Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

13. Christ the Savior Cathedral

Vitaly Belousov/Sputnik Vitaly Belousov/Sputnik

14. The Triumph Palace residential complex in Moscow

Anton Denisov/Sputnik Anton Denisov/Sputnik

15. The Arch of Triumph on Victory Square a.k.a. The Moscow Gates

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

16. A city of contrasts: St. Nicholas Church in front of the ‘White Square’ business center

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

17. The Spartak soccer stadium

Anton Denisov/Sputnik Anton Denisov/Sputnik

18. The Moscow City business district

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

19. The State Duma building

Mikhail Voskresensky/Sputnik Mikhail Voskresensky/Sputnik

20. The neverending spectacle of lights in windows

Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.