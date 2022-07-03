20 PHOTOS of Moscow at night

Moscow never sleeps. And sometimes the night illumination makes the city lights even more bright than during the day. Check out some amazing views of the city’s main attractions and residential districts at night below!
1. A Moscow Kremlin star
Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office/Sputnik
2. The Moscow Kremlin and St. Basil Cathedral
3. The Andreevsky Bridge over Moskva River, part of the Third Ring Road in Moscow
4. Traffic doesn’t stop on the Moscow Ring Road - even at night.
5. Retro cinema night in Moscow
6. Moon over a residential district
7. ‘Champagne glasses’ decoration
8. A ‘Stalin sister’ skyscraper
Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik
9. Novy Arbat Street
Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik
10. The Bolshoi Theater during New Year festivities
11. The ‘Walruses of the Capital’ winter swimming club
12. The Big Circus
Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik
13. Christ the Savior Cathedral
14. The Triumph Palace residential complex in Moscow
15. The Arch of Triumph on Victory Square a.k.a. The Moscow Gates
16. A city of contrasts: St. Nicholas Church in front of the ‘White Square’ business center
17. The Spartak soccer stadium
18. The Moscow City business district
19. The State Duma building
Mikhail Voskresensky/Sputnik
20. The neverending spectacle of lights in windows
Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik
