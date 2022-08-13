Tyva Republic: Shamans, Buddhists, Nomads and Big Sky Country in Russia’s South Siberia (VIDEO)

If you seek a region of the world where the journey itself is the experience, then you’ve got to visit Tyva. It is filled with giant open plains, rolling hills and colorful skies and fields, along with a cultural heritage that doesn’t quite look like your average Russian region. Take a look at our adventures across this huge realm!

Dear viewers of RTTT… We’re back and now we are on Rumble! All of our previous episodes have been uploaded and you can watch them at any time. But guess what? We have already uploaded brand new content! Please subscribe to our channel on Rumble, it’s where the past, present and future of “Russia: Tips, Tricks & Travel” unite!

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.