North Ossetia has its own ‘Golden Ring’

You’ve probably heard about the ‘Golden Ring’ tourist route starting in Moscow and running through old Russian cities: Yaroslavl, Kostroma, Vladimir, Suzdal, Rostov Veliky, Pereslavl-Zalessky and many more.
It appears that North Ossetia has a similar scenic route. One can travel around it in just half a day, starting and finishing in Vladikavkaz. You can drive into the mountains from one side and leave from the other.
Here’s what you’ll be able to see:
Gorgeous Kurtat Valley.
Kurtat ValleySofia21042002 (CC BY-SA)
Russia’s highest mountain monastery, the Alanian Monastery
Alanian MonasteryAlex Svirkin (CC BY-SA)
Kadargavan Canyon, where the mountain stream has been for thousands of years forcing its way between the rocks,
Kadargavan CanyonAlexandra Guzeva
Famous medieval necropolis of Dargavs. It is also called the ‘City of the Dead’.
DargavsKabis212 (CC BY-SA)
Karmadon Gorge. It’s infamous, because a young Russian actor and filmmaker Sergei Bodrov Jr. (famous for his roles in the ‘Brat’ [‘Brother’] movie franchise) and his team died there after an avalanche hit them in 2002.
Karmadon GorgeAlexander Baidukov (CC BY-SA)
On the way, you will see not only the beauty of nature, but also modern art objects. For example, a silver leopard lurking on a rock or a huge letter ‘Ӕ’ from the Ossetian alphabet.
Letter ‘Ӕ’ from the Ossetian alphabetSergei Malgavko/TASS
It is there, in the mountains, at local grandma’s places, where you can taste the best Ossetian pies. We recommend you try:
Ossetian pieAlexandra Guzeva
They’re all incredibly delicious!
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox