North Ossetia has its own ‘Golden Ring’

It turns out that Russia’s Caucasus Republic of North Ossetia, has a circular tourist route, similar to the famous route outside Moscow.

You’ve probably heard about the ‘Golden Ring’ tourist route starting in Moscow and running through old Russian cities: Yaroslavl, Kostroma, Vladimir, Suzdal, Rostov Veliky, Pereslavl-Zalessky and many more.

It appears that North Ossetia has a similar scenic route. One can travel around it in just half a day, starting and finishing in Vladikavkaz. You can drive into the mountains from one side and leave from the other.

Here’s what you’ll be able to see:

Gorgeous Kurtat Valley.

Kurtat Valley Sofia21042002 (CC BY-SA) Sofia21042002 (CC BY-SA)

Russia’s highest mountain monastery, the Alanian Monastery

Alanian Monastery Alex Svirkin (CC BY-SA) Alex Svirkin (CC BY-SA)

Kadargavan Canyon, where the mountain stream has been for thousands of years forcing its way between the rocks,

Kadargavan Canyon Alexandra Guzeva Alexandra Guzeva

Famous medieval necropolis of Dargavs. It is also called the ‘City of the Dead’.

Dargavs Kabis212 (CC BY-SA) Kabis212 (CC BY-SA)

Karmadon Gorge. It’s infamous, because a young Russian actor and filmmaker Sergei Bodrov Jr. (famous for his roles in the ‘Brat’ [‘Brother’] movie franchise) and his team died there after an avalanche hit them in 2002.

Karmadon Gorge Alexander Baidukov (CC BY-SA) Alexander Baidukov (CC BY-SA)

On the way, you will see not only the beauty of nature, but also modern art objects. For example, a silver leopard lurking on a rock or a huge letter ‘Ӕ’ from the Ossetian alphabet.

Letter ‘Ӕ’ from the Ossetian alphabet Sergei Malgavko/TASS Sergei Malgavko/TASS

It is there, in the mountains, at local grandma’s places, where you can taste the best Ossetian pies. We recommend you try:

Fydjin (meat pie) Tsakharadjin (feta-style cheese & beetroot top pie) Kabuskajin (cabbage pie)

Ossetian pie Alexandra Guzeva Alexandra Guzeva

They’re all incredibly delicious!

