The Arctic’s OLDEST town

Nevertheless, several centuries ago, there were quite busy trade routes that ran through the territories of the Far North. From Mangazeya (an ancient, semi-legendary Siberian city), Russian Pomors, as well as the English and Dutch, exported valuable furs and other Siberian goods to Europe via Arkhangelsk.
Their route passed through Salekhard, one of the first Russian settlements in the Siberian north. It was founded in the late 16th century and, until 1933, was called Obdorsk, that is, a fortress on the Ob River. The center of the settlement was the Obdorsk Ostrog, founded by Cossacks. There, they collected taxes from nomads and passing merchants and guarded the trade routes.
Merchants from all over the Russian North and Siberia came to Obdorsk to attend large fairs. Over time, the number of inhabitants grew and, at the beginning of the 19th century, the dilapidated wooden fortifications were torn down.
Earlier, such fortresses could be found in all Siberian cities, but almost none have survived. These days, the only example of such an old fortress - the restored Obdorsky Ostrog - can be found in Salekhard.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox