Russians drove to the Arctic on the Soviet Moskvich car (VIDEO)

Russian bloggers bought an old Moskvich and decided to take a drive from Central Russia to Salekhard, the only city on the Arctic Circle.

Alexei Zhirukhin, Alexander Yelikov and Dmitry Gostinshchikov traveled 4,000 km, 1,000 km of which were along ice roads. On the way they used an old paper map. Look how the old Soviet car withstood the cold test drive!

Russians drove to the Arctic on the Soviet Moskvich car

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.