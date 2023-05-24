Russian Arctic travelers drove to Cape Chelyuskin by car! (VIDEO)

Russian bloggers and travelers Alexei Zhirukhin, Alexander Yelikov and Oleg Kharchenko drove off-road vehicles along the northernmost winter road from Yakutia to Taimyr. They visited abandoned northern villages and weather stations and eventually made it to the northernmost point of Russia and Eurasia, Cape Chelyuskin. The journey took a couple of weeks!

NORTHERNMOST POINT OF RUSSIA

Thanks for video Alexei Zhirukhin.

