Where are the LONGEST White Nights in Russia?

Summer in Petersburg.Anton Galakhov/TASS
Trinity Bridge. White nights in Petersburg.Legion Media
White Nights is one of the summer attractions of St. Petersburg has to offer, although, geographically, it lies a bit more southward. Officially, this period lasts from June 11 to July 2, but in fact the nights are very bright there from as early as late May to as late as mid-July.
`Ladoga whale` white nights in the skerries of lake Ladoga.Legion Media
In Yakutsk (62.0°), White Nights begin in mid-May and last until July. At the same time, summer there is very short and snow can even fall in June.
The white night in the city of Yakutsk, mid-June.Anna Sorokina
In Arkhangelsk (64.5°) people enjoy White Nights from May 17 to July 26.
And in Arctic latitudes (above 66°33’) White Nights occur before the polar day, i.e. when the sun does not set below the horizon at all. For example, in Norilsk (69°20’), White Nights last from the end of March to the end of April, while the polar day - from May to August.
Pinega, Arkhangelsk Region, Russian North.Alexander Zhuravlev
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox