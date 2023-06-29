Where are the LONGEST White Nights in Russia?

This natural phenomenon, when there is no darkness between sunset and sunrise, only twilight, occurs at latitudes above 60°34’. It can last from a few days to several months.

Trinity Bridge. White nights in Petersburg. Legion Media Legion Media

White Nights is one of the summer attractions of St. Petersburg has to offer, although, geographically, it lies a bit more southward. Officially, this period lasts from June 11 to July 2, but in fact the nights are very bright there from as early as late May to as late as mid-July.

`Ladoga whale` white nights in the skerries of lake Ladoga. Legion Media Legion Media

In Yakutsk (62.0°), White Nights begin in mid-May and last until July. At the same time, summer there is very short and snow can even fall in June.

The white night in the city of Yakutsk, mid-June. Anna Sorokina Anna Sorokina

In Arkhangelsk (64.5°) people enjoy White Nights from May 17 to July 26.

And in Arctic latitudes (above 66°33’) White Nights occur before the polar day, i.e. when the sun does not set below the horizon at all. For example, in Norilsk (69°20’), White Nights last from the end of March to the end of April, while the polar day - from May to August.

Pinega, Arkhangelsk Region, Russian North. Alexander Zhuravlev

