The only floating lighthouse chapel in Russia (PHOTOS)

It can be seen from afar: there is a lighthouse lamp that shines under the dome and cross, illuminating eight glass window icons.
Of course, there are no services held in it, but boats with technical staff are docked to the pontoon. Many tourists also come to see it.
It was built on the initiative of the head of a local shipping company and consecrated by Patriarch Kirill in the name of Nicholas the Wonderworker, the patron saint of sailors.
The confluence of these two rivers is considered a sacred place and travelers have a tradition to wash with the waters of the Ob and Irtysh. However, the chapel can only be seen there in the summer, as, in winter, it is moved to a nearby creek.
The nearest city to the confluence of the Ob and Irtysh is Khanty-Mansiysk, located about 20 km away.
