Where does the world’s NORTHERNMOST trolleybus operate?

There are as many as four routes in the city and this mode of public transportation is very popular among the locals.
The trolleybus system was launched there in 1962, when the city was actively developing and growing.
Today, the extensive trolleybus service connects different parts of Murmansk: the total length of routes is 75 km.
In total, the Murmansk depo has more than 100 trolleybuses. The new vehicles are painted in the colors of the Northern Lights, equipped with USB outlets for charging phones and a designated area for passengers with limited mobility.
