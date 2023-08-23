Nizhny Novgorod has topped all other Russian cities in a recent ranking of European cities

Analytical agency ‘Numbeo’ recently ranked European cities in terms of quality of life. Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod (with a population of more than 1.2 mln) took 40th place out of 72, overtaking not only the capitals of Great Britain, France and Italy, but also Moscow (ranked 59th), St. Petersburg (64th), Yekaterinburg (71st) and Novosibirsk (72nd).
Nizhny Novgorod is one of the oldest cities on the Volga River, famous for its stone kremlin and old merchant houses. Today, it is also a major industrial center of the country. ‘GAZ’ vehicles are produced there.
When compiling the rankings, analysts took into account safety, health care, the ratio of real estate value to income, traffic jams, climate, as well as other parameters.
‘Numbeo’ is the world’s largest cost and quality of life database and is based in Belgrade, Serbia.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox