Nizhny Novgorod has topped all other Russian cities in a recent ranking of European cities

The city on the Volga River ranked higher than London, Paris, Rome and even Barcelona.

Analytical agency ‘Numbeo’ recently ranked European cities in terms of quality of life. Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod (with a population of more than 1.2 mln) took 40th place out of 72, overtaking not only the capitals of Great Britain, France and Italy, but also Moscow (ranked 59th), St. Petersburg (64th), Yekaterinburg (71st) and Novosibirsk (72nd).

Legion Media Legion Media

Nizhny Novgorod is one of the oldest cities on the Volga River, famous for its stone kremlin and old merchant houses. Today, it is also a major industrial center of the country. ‘GAZ’ vehicles are produced there.

Legion Media Legion Media

When compiling the rankings, analysts took into account safety, health care, the ratio of real estate value to income, traffic jams, climate, as well as other parameters.

‘Numbeo’ is the world’s largest cost and quality of life database and is based in Belgrade, Serbia.

