10 most ROMANTIC Crimean sunsets (PHOTOS)

There is no one who would be indifferent to the beauty of Crimea. And the local sunset on the sea will touch the heart of even the most desperate pragmatists.

Photographer Ekaterina Dmitrenko from Sevastopol has long been irrevocably in love with Crimean nature. She is especially inspired by sunsets on the sea and in the mountains.

1. Summer sunset in Sevastopol. “When processing, I even wanted to reduce the saturation. But, I decided to keep it!”

2. An evening in a lavender field.

3. Ekaterina calls this Sevastopol sunset ‘Sea Symphony’.

4. An evening sky in Laspi Bay.

5. The Meganom Mountain massif, near Sudak.

6. A storm is a mesmerizing sight, says Ekaterina. “Such beautiful days are a real holiday for me!”

7. A very “purple” photo. Flowers at sunset.

8. A sunset on Fiolent. “One of the most beautiful March sunsets,” writes Ekaterina.

9. An evening at the Cembalo fortress in Balaklava.

10. A winter sunset with the ‘petroglyphs’ at Cape Chersonesus.

