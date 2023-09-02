10 most ROMANTIC Crimean sunsets (PHOTOS)

There is no one who would be indifferent to the beauty of Crimea. And the local sunset on the sea will touch the heart of even the most desperate pragmatists.

Photographer Ekaterina Dmitrenko from Sevastopol has long been irrevocably in love with Crimean nature. She is especially inspired by sunsets on the sea and in the mountains.

1. Summer sunset in Sevastopol. “When processing, I even wanted to reduce the saturation. But, I decided to keep it!”

Ekaterina Dmitrenko

2. An evening in a lavender field.

Ekaterina Dmitrenko

3. Ekaterina calls this Sevastopol sunset ‘Sea Symphony’.

Ekaterina Dmitrenko

4. An evening sky in Laspi Bay.

Ekaterina Dmitrenko

5. The Meganom Mountain massif, near Sudak. 

Ekaterina Dmitrenko

6. A storm is a mesmerizing sight, says Ekaterina. “Such beautiful days are a real holiday for me!”

Ekaterina Dmitrenko

7. A very “purple” photo. Flowers at sunset. 

Ekaterina Dmitrenko

8. A sunset on Fiolent. “One of the most beautiful March sunsets,” writes Ekaterina.

Ekaterina Dmitrenko

9. An evening at the Cembalo fortress in Balaklava.

Ekaterina Dmitrenko

10. A winter sunset with the ‘petroglyphs’ at Cape Chersonesus.

Ekaterina Dmitrenko

