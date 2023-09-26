‘Krasnye Kamni’ is a “cosmic” canyon with icy waterfalls and red rocks in the Russian Far North

It is one of the most popular places of outdoor recreation for Norilsk residents, as you can even stroll around. Climbers can also practice their skills.
The striking landscape is formed by two mountains about 600 meters tall and resembling a horseshoe in shape.
In the cracks of the rocks, you can see numerous volcanic rock inclusions, which give the gorge its red-brown color. Overall, the scenery seems out-of-this-world!
Local guides call the ‘Krasnye Kamni’ a "gateway to the Putorana Plateau": The gorge is considered to be a part of the Kharaelakh mountain massif, the foothills of the plateau.
The Evenk language name of the massif translates as ‘Spruce Stone’. As on the plateau, one can see mountains without peaks, huge ice on lakes even in summer and beautiful, high rising waterfalls.
