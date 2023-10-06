What's going on today at the legendary Moscow Palace of Pioneers?

In Soviet times, many future celebrities were engaged with this junior center. And the tradition continues to this day: In 2023, young astrophysicist Arseny Arinkin from the local circle discovered a new star in the ‘Cassiopeia’ constellation.

This is how the Palace of Pioneers looks now. Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov

One of Moscow's most famous Soviet buildings and institutions is, once again, welcoming students after a major renovation. The Palace of Pioneers opened in Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) in 1962.

Inside the Palace of Pioneers, 2023. Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov

During the Soviet years, there were dozens of free activities for kids of different ages, from dance ensembles to aircraft modeling.

Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov

The 1976 Olympic champion Marina Koshevaya studied in the swimming section; Professor Dmitry Zateishchikov, one of the most famous cardiologists in Russia, attended the ‘Young Medic's Club’ as a child; cult Soviet actress Natalia Gundareva played in the Young Muscovites Theater at the Palace of Pioneers. Cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky, Dante's translator Olga Sedakova and many others also studied there.

Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov

Built during Khrushchev's "fight against excesses", it was one of the first examples of Soviet architectural modernism. Young, up-and-coming architects and artists worked on the project.

Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov

The building is a series of pavilions branching off from a common gallery. At the ends, you can see mosaic panels titled: ‘Water’, ‘Earth’ and ‘Sky’, which symbolize the conquest of the elements by man. Meanwhile, the palace is surrounded by a large park with a pond.

Yury Khrapov/@ykhrapov Yury Khrapov/@ykhrapov

Inside, in addition to classrooms and workshops, there is also a winter garden, a planetarium and a large concert hall.

Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov Yury Khrapov / @ykhrapov

Today, modern sections have been added: computer technology, engineering graphics, robotics, biotechnology and many others. In total, there are more than 1,500 programs and more than 90% are free of charge.

The Palace of Pioneers, 1962. Vasily Malyshev/Sputnik Vasily Malyshev/Sputnik

Besides the workshops, there are also general school programs with a focus on mathematics, natural sciences and IT.

At the entrance, 1982. Oleg Lastochkin/Sputnik Oleg Lastochkin/Sputnik

