St. Petersburg’s authentic CYBERpunk!? (PHOTOS)

Travel
Yulia Khakimova

D. Sokolov/SPb Vedomosti/TASS
Russia’s northern capital has a place where you can literally feel the atmosphere of industrial cyberpunk! Welcome to Kanonersky Island.  

Until the end of the 19th century, it hosted powder cellars and an artillery range. In the USSR, meanwhile, the island was closed: secured facilities were located there – a port and a shipyard. 

Sergey Ermokhin/TASS

Right until 1983, one could only reach the mainland from there by boat (or swimming!). Today, you can reach the island by an underground road through the Kanonersky tunnel. 

It’s worth going there for urbanistic views.

Legion Media

A giant futuristic-looking highway crossing the island at a height of 50 meters above ground – right over the apartment blocks and buildings – complemented the already-industrial atmosphere in 2016. In some of the buildings, the windows seem completely void of anything.

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

However, about five thousand people do live on the island. There’s also a kindergarten, a school, a park and even a beach (during summer).

Legion Media

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Saint Petersburg Russian architecture cities
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies