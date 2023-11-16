Russian Railways unveils brand new 1st class sleeping cars (PHOTOS)

The size of the sleeping area has been increased to 2 meters in length, while the beds themselves now have an aesthetically pleasing soft orange leather upholstery.

And there is now more space for luggage: closed shelves, niches for sports equipment and lockers for outerwear, instead of just hooks.

Each compartment also has individual lighting, flat screen monitors, power and USB outlets, conductor call buttons and safes.

