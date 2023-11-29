A  village with the scorching name ‘Afrikanda’ is located 230 kilometers from Murmansk

According to the most popular version, this unusual name for the North was created on a warm summer day. Someone compared the northern heat to the African one, adding the second root word ‘-kanda’ from Finno-Ugric languages as a joke: not far from the village, there’s the ‘Okhtokanda’ railway station.

However, at first, a railroad crossing, built in 1925 (according to different versions, in 1930 or 1932), was called ‘Afrikanda’. And the name turned out to be popular. The situation developed further as follows:

1934: The village of ‘Afrikanda’ appeared near the railroad crossing.

Morozet's 2001 (CC BY-SA 4.0) Morozet's 2001 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

1937: The ‘Afrikanda’ military town appeared in the area.

1940: The ‘Afrikanda’ military airfield was built there.

1948: One village was not enough and a second one appeared – it was called ‘Afrikanda-2’.

Vyacheslav Lobanov (CC BY 3.0) Vyacheslav Lobanov (CC BY 3.0)

Vast natural riches are located in the vicinity of the village. In 1935, titanium, niobium, tantalum, radioactive thorium, as well as rare-earth elements were discovered there. A new type of rock was discovered, which was named ‘afrikandit’, as well as four other minerals.







