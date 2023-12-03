How do air taxis operate in Moscow?

Currently, only passenger planes at an altitude greater than 8,100 meters (26,574ft), the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Federal Protective Service helicopters, as well as some other government services’ and bodies’ aircraft are allowed to fly over Moscow. And yet, if you really need it, you can use an air taxi. How convenient will it be is a different question entirely.

Departing from the region

To fly over the capital, you need to have special permission and such permission is not issued to business aviation. So, you won’t be able to take off or land on the territory of the city itself. All air taxi helipads are located beyond the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD), while the flight path can’t cross the ring road either.

MKAD on the map. MUR (CC BY-SA) MUR (CC BY-SA)

It’s convenient to use an air taxi if you live or are located in the region and you urgently need to go to the airport, to another place outside the city or to the closest settlement. But, if the matter is the speed of transportation and avoiding traffic – alas, an aerotaxi can’t help you!

How to use it?

If you still have a need for air taxi services, then, first of all, you need to choose the company with whom to fly. The majority of air taxi companies provide the same helicopter options, they only differ in price and location. Considering that the helipads are located outside the city, it’s logical to just choose the closest one to you/to get to.

Booking conditions vary from one service to another. It’s best to book your helicopter in advance, at least 5-6 hours before departure. But some services are ready to provide you with an aircraft an hour after contacting them. In any case, you will be required to state your route, the amount of passengers and baggage. On average, Moscow services offer helicopters that can take 3 to 10 people on board.

Upon arriving at a helipad, you will be required to show your passport and you’ll be registered for the flight. On average, this process takes about 15 minutes. After that, you board the helicopter and depart for your destination.

Artyom_Anikeev/Getty Images Artyom_Anikeev/Getty Images

Price

The price of a flight varies from one provider to another. The lowest price for a 60-minute flight that we managed to find is 30,000 rubles (approx. $338) in a Robinson R44 helicopter for three passengers. But, the service staff explained that this price was quite conditional. There’s no fixed price for a flight, since when calculating the price, the model of the hired helicopter, the amount of passengers and baggage, the route and the location of the available aircraft on the specified date and time (the air taxi might have to be transported from one helipad to another) have to be taken into consideration.

Grigory Sysoyev/TASS Grigory Sysoyev/TASS

Any downsides?

Apart from the fact that air taxis only operate outside the Moscow Ring Road, your flight won’t take off in bad weather conditions. In that case, the situation is settled extrajudicially. The passenger and the air taxi company finalize whether the flight should be rebooked or completely canceled. This being said, considering the unpredictable nature of Moscow’s weather, you risk having trouble at any time of year.

Baggage can also cause trouble. For example, in the case of a Robinson R44 helicopter, which can accommodate up to three passengers, you can only take a couple of small bags or backpacks on board with you. If there are only two passengers, then, you might be able to take a whole suitcase.

Otherwise, a taxi ride to an airport during rush hour, for instance, will potentially cost you several thousand rubles and up to three hours of your time, depending on departure point and the severity of traffic!

Maxim Kuzovkov/TASS Maxim Kuzovkov/TASS

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.