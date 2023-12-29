How Russian cities are decorated for the New Year 2024 (PHOTOS)

The Guardian of the World Cold lit up the New Year tree in Yakutsk.

Bright lights and festive decorations create a New Year mood even on the frostiest day. The country’s first Christmas tree has traditionally been lit up in Yakutsk!

The first New Year tree was lit up in Yakutia's capital on December 1 on Ordzhonikidze Square – it opens the ‘Winter Begins in Yakutia’ festival, which has been held since 2011. The main characters of the ceremony are ‘Chyskhaan’, the Guardian of the World Cold (aka ‘Yakut Santa’!) and Russia’s ‘Grandfather Frost’ from Veliky Ustyug. The Christmas tree is decorated with national Yakut ornaments.

In 2024, the right to be named the New Year capital of Russia was transferred to the ancient Russian city of Suzdal. On every festive day in the evenings, guests of the city will be treated to a light show that will show the history of the Suzdal land. The Nativity Cathedral and the bell tower will serve as the "screen".

The pedestrian Bauman Street is the heart of Kazan. During the New Year days, numerous fir trees, figures of characters from the Nutcracker fairy tale and light arches appear there. For several years in a row, the city’s New Year tree has taken the place of honor at the Kazan Family Center.

The arctic city of Norilsk was decorated with illuminated ice sculptures and light arches. And, for children and teenagers, several slides were set up in the city. They will entertain Norilsk residents until spring.

The main Christmas tree has also already been lit up in the center of Murmansk and a large New Year fair has opened. All the main holiday festivities take place there. Like in Norilsk, it is polar night in Murmansk at this time and the bright illumination lifts the mood.

Zelenogradsk, meanwhile, is simply marvelous ahead of the New Year! Garlands and fancy toys twinkle in store windows, illuminated Christmas trees stand along the streets. This resort town on the shore of the Baltic Sea, very popular with tourists, is usually decorated in a uniform style and without colorful garlands.

Sochi is one of the hottest cities in Russia. There, you can see an amazing combination of Christmas trees and southern palm trees! The city's main Christmas tree is installed on Flag Square and is decorated with almost 500 baubles and light garlands. This year, the main colors of decorations are white, gold and burgundy.

In the Far East city of Magadan, the main Christmas tree was decorated not only with traditional toys, but also with homemade ones. Ice figures with a northern twist and slides for skating were also installed on the square. Despite the frost, many people are willing to go for a ride with the wind!

Khanty-Mansiysk is considered the New Year capital of Siberia. They already started decorating this northern city in mid-November, as it was already well into winter there! The main Christmas tree is, however, artificial, 33 meters high and it is complemented by Soviet cartoon-themed “ice towns” and numerous light decorations.

And, in the ancient merchant city of Rybinsk in Yaroslavl Region, a festive parade of ‘Ded Morozes’ (Russian ‘Santa Clauses’) and their fairytale helpers marched through the New Year streets!

