How St. Petersburg is getting ready for New Year 2024 ( PHOTOS)

Festive fairs, a slide on Palace Square and a lot of lights. The Northern Capital has transformed into a fantastic fairytale city.

This year, New Year festivities in St. Petersburg will be held at three main venues: fairs on Manezhnaya and Moskovskaya squares, as well as a slide on Palace Square. They will be open until January 8, 2024.

A free slide, 9 meters high and 65 meters long, has been installed between the Guards Building and the Main Staff of the Hermitage, close to St. Petersburg's main Christmas tree.

The Christmas tree came to Palace Square from Leningrad Region. It was fully decorated and lights and garlands were turned on by December 20. The toys on it are traditional: candy, lollipops and snowmen!

In total, more than 80 Christmas trees and more than 11,000 street decorations with a New Year's theme were installed throughout St. Petersburg.

City parks and leisure areas, where ice rinks have already opened, look especially beautiful.

At the Nikolskie Ryady area, besides the ice rink, you can ride a carousel and play curling and mini-golf on the ice.

Nevsky Prospekt, the main street of the city, as in the last year, was draped in luxurious pre-revolution-style illumination. The individual buildings on the street are also spectacularly decorated.

Bridges are the signature of St. Petersburg, the reason why it is dubbed the "Venice of the North". Of course, they are also dressed up these days! A heart-shaped installation has reappeared over the Griboedov Canal.

Look at the trees in the center of town! They have glowing stars on them.

A huge ‘Ded Moroz’ (‘Father Frost’, aka Russian ‘Santa Claus’) greets passersby near the Gostiny Dvor shopping mall. Now you won't leave St. Petersburg without souvenirs and presents!

