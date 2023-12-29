Ghost village Rudnik in Vorkuta (PHOTOS)

Can you imagine, just a couple of decades ago, life was thriving there?

Rudnik settlement in the late 1950s. Moisey Averbach (CC BY-SA 3.0) Moisey Averbach (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The history of Vorkuta began with its first mine, which was built by Vorkutlag prisoners in the early 1930s.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

When it was granted the status of a city in 1943, the development spread to the other side of the river and Rudnik became one of its neighborhoods.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Its main inconvenience was the lack of a transport connection with the center: to get to the other side, one had to cross a suspension bridge by foot.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

As early as the late 1980s, Rudnik was already being abandoned and, by the early 2000s, it was completely closed down. The residents were given apartments in Vorkuta, but, as we were told, they still sometimes visit their old houses or look at them from the riverbank.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Many of the houses, of course, have already deteriorated and look a bit creepy. The central building with columns in the Stalinist Empire style is the former geological department. In the 1950s, there was a fountain with bear statues, a grand staircase and an obelisk in front of it.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.