Reindeer sledge races in the city: The 'Festival of the North' in Vorkuta up close! (PHOTOS)

To be the fastest deer, you also have to be the smartest!

Indigenous peoples of the Far North (Komi, Nenets, Khanty) come to Vorkuta from the tundra every year to introduce their traditions to city residents. As a rule, this happens in late November, on the eve of Vorkuta's City Day.

The main highlight of the holiday are the reindeer sled races, which take place right on Vorkuta’s central street. The spectacle is incredible!

Preparing the reindeer for such a competition is not an easy task, because you not only have to train them to ride fast, but also to run synchronously and work as a team. So, these reindeer are not only the fastest, but also the smartest!

This year, about 30 sleds competed, both male and female and the winner received a valuable and practical prize – a brand new snowmobile!

In addition, Vorkuta residents were shown handmade costumes, in which you can survive even the harshest frosts, as well as traditional sports.

