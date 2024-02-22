5 most accessible lighthouses in the European part of Russia (PHOTOS)

There are hundreds of lighthouses in Russia that assist ship navigation. The most picturesque ones are often located in inaccessible places, but there are some exceptions. We’ve highlighted them below!

Important: In Russia, active lighthouses are the property of the Ministry of Defense and entry onto their territory is prohibited. Fortunately, you can still take breathtaking photos with the lighthouses… from afar!

1. The Bolshoi Volga lighthouse

Moscow Canal. Big Volga Lighthouse Alexxx1979 (CC BY-SA) Alexxx1979 (CC BY-SA)

The closest working lighthouse to Moscow is located near the town of Dubna in Moscow Region (about 140 km north of the capital). It was built in the 1930s by prisoners of the ‘Dmitrovlag’ correctional labor camp. Since then, it has been lighting up the place where the Moscow Canal joins the Ivankovo Reservoir.

The lighthouse perfectly reflects its history and looks like a monument of the Stalin era: a gray brick building in the style of Soviet constructivism. Another reason to see the unique structure with your own eyes is that it is the only working lighthouse on a river in Central Russia.

2. Osinovetsky lighthouse

Osinovetsky lighthouse (built in 1910) in the village of Lake Ladoga, Vsevolozhsk district, Leningrad region Alexey Danichev/Sputnik Alexey Danichev/Sputnik

Probably the most famous lighthouse in the vicinity of St. Petersburg, which is often depicted on postcards. All because of its fortunate location: The 70-meter-tall structure in the Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad Region stands next to a sandy beach, from the shore of which you can enjoy an incredible view of Lake Ladoga and the towering lighthouse.

3. Wooden lighthouse in Kronstadt

Kronstadt, Rear beacon of the Kronstadt roadstead Reshinna (CC BY-SA) Reshinna (CC BY-SA)

Kronstadt, a suburb of St. Petersburg, is famous for its numerous lighthouses and forts (we wrote more about them here). The Stvorny Wooden Lighthouse stands out among them. It was built in 1888, which makes it one of the oldest in Russia.

Now, it serves as a reserve lighthouse and is one of the brightest symbols of Kronstadt, a city with a history of naval glory. On the pier next to it, ancient cannons face towards the sea and, not far away, the destroyer Bespokoyny is moored, where a military museum now operates.

4. Sochi Lighthouse

Sochi lighthouse Legion Media Legion Media

Another tower for history buffs! One of the symbols of Sochi and one of the oldest lighthouses in southern Russia. Its construction was delayed between 1874-1890, due to the Russo-Turkish war, and the final version was built by French engineers, who came up with a unique optical system. It allowed a small lighthouse to shine for 30 kilometers in the distance, while the color of the beam itself changed throughout the year.

Now, the lighthouse lamp no longer changes color, but does still continue to illuminate the Sochi embankment in green every night. Because of its operational status, you can't go inside the building. But, you can, of course, admire the octagonal tower from afar. If you zoom in close enough, you may be able to see a rifle bullet hole on one of its walls, preserved from the Civil War.

5. Stirsudden Lighthouse

Stirsudden Lighthouse Natalia Semenova Natalia Semenova

An excellent choice for lovers of challenging walks and hide-and-seek games. To get to this lighthouse, you first have to drive by car along a difficult road to Ozerki in Leningrad Region near St. Petersburg and then wade through wild bushes on foot. The lighthouse itself can only be seen from afar – Stirsudden stands on the territory of an active military base, so it is forbidden to get close to it.

The red-and-white tower is incredibly photogenic, especially in the evening, when its powerful lamp with a crystal lens illuminates the shore of the Gulf of Finland.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.