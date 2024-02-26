Where in Russia besides Kamchatka can you see geysers?(PHOTOS)

Yes, no kidding: These amazing natural hot springs can be found in different regions of Russia. It is not easy to reach all of them, but the views are worth it. Intense jets of water gushing out of the ground are one of the most mesmerizing sights imaginable.

To see geysers, all you need to do is hop on the Sapsan high-speed train from Moscow to St. Petersburg. Yep, geysers appeared outside of St. Petersburg after the following happened: Wells were drilled along the Paritsa River in search of new sources of water to supply St. Petersburg. And then, they were simply forgotten about. But, the water managed to reassert itself: Six springs appeared near the village of Korpikovo. There is also another theory of their origin: that underground gas reservoirs allegedly caused the water to spurt out. In either case, when you see the geysers gushing out of the ground in the middle of a forest, all the theories fade into the background, because they look so spectacular. By the way, some of them have names - ‘Stump’, ‘Fountain’, ‘Babe’.

This geyser field was discovered in the early 1980s: The local Evenki people described how there were hollows in the ground in the Udokan Mountains containing healing water and, in some places, it gushed out of the ground like a fountain. The Kalarsky geyser is situated not far from the Chepe volcano in the catchment of the Eymnakh River. It is relatively small and its water is not boiling hot, but pretty much room temperature - 13-19°C, depending on the location where a particular geyser comes out. The area is also known for a ‘travertine basin’ half a meter deep, where the water heats up to 18°C and also for a low cone-shaped projection from which rushing water spurts.

It's no easy matter to find the Tatinets geyser, particularly in winter. It is situated in Nizina Fontanov, a valley with a stream located between the villages of Slopinets and Tatinets. It is not accessible by car and can only be reached on foot along a twisting path. Just imagine: In the midst of snow-covered trees the icy "vein" of a frozen geyser, with water flowing at the very top of it, comes into view. It's not something that came about without human intervention, of course: Many years ago, locals decided to channel the water from several springs into pipes - thus creating this unusual geyser. The more severe the winter, the higher it gets - sometimes reaching five meters.

When you first see these turquoise geysers, you could think you've arrived in Narnia. But, no - it's the Maly Vudyavr Lake valley, not far from Kirovsk. Unbelievably clear water rises from the vents in the ground: When it freezes in sub-zero temperatures, it creates weirdly-shaped blocks of azure-colored ice.

Another "gateway to Narnia” is to be found on the shores of the Ay River. When exploratory work was being carried out there in the 1960s in a hunt for bauxite ore, an artesian spring was discovered. In warm weather, it rises 5.5 meters into the air and, in winter, becomes an ice sculpture crafted by nature. It is said that anyone courageous enough to pass under the gusher's streaming water will have their innermost wish granted. But, there are few takers, as the water there is bitterly icy at just 7°C (44°F).

You can find the Zagza radon spring in a pine forest near the village of Sukhaya. Once, it was a marsh where a characteristic sulfurous smell suggested there might be oil lurking somewhere underground. But, when a well started to be drilled, a gusher of hot water and gas was struck at 278.2 meters. The water temperature of the Zagza spring is 50-52°C. It is believed to contain therapeutic properties for disorders of the nervous system. Bathing can be combined with meditation and a view of Lake Baikal.

There is also a Fountain gushing out of the ground in the Zyuratkul national park 20 km from Satka. The capital letter is not a typo: The water of an artesian spring with this name (Russian: ‘Fontan’) rises seven meters into the air. It was discovered by chance in 1976: Geologists were looking for iron ore, but struck water. Fontan is impressive in the winter: Its water freezes at a height of 14 meters, creating a mountain of ice.

There is a legend that the horses of Khan Kadym had unparalleled stamina. Their secret derived from a particular source: The horses used to be brought to drink from the Kodinka hot spring. In the late 1940s, there were even plans to build a sanatorium in the village of Kodinka, not far from Kamensk-Uralsky, but the idea was soon shelved. The radon spring itself exists to this day, however: Its water, heated to 17.5-18°C, comes up through the rocks.

