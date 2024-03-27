Did you know there are several Russian cities with the same names?

There are 1,120 cities in Russia and some of them literally have the same names! Some even look similar, despite the distance between them!

1. Sovetsk

Legion Media Legion Media

Sovetsk in Kaliningrad Region is the second most populous city in the area. It is located at the confluence of the Tylzhi and Neman rivers and borders Lithuania.

Sovetsk43 (CC BY-SA) Sovetsk43 (CC BY-SA)

Sovetsk in Kirov Region is a small Ural town that is located at the crossroads of the Pizhma and Vyatka rivers.

2. Blagoveshchensk

Legion Media Legion Media

Blagoveshchensk in Amur Region stands opposite the Chinese city of Heihe along the Amur River, which can be seen right from the embankment. Blagoveshchensk is one of the final stops on the Trans-Siberian Railway.

Aidar254 (CC BY-SA) Aidar254 (CC BY-SA)

Bashkiria also has its own Blagoveshchensk. It is an industrial city, which was formed in the middle of the 18th century around a copper smelting plant. It is located not far from Ufa, the capital of the region.

3. Kirovsk

Semen Vasileyev/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Semen Vasileyev/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

There are towns named after the revolutionary Sergei Kirov in Murmansk and Leningrad regions. In Murmansk Region, Kirovsk is located at the foot of the Khibiny mountain range above the Arctic Circle. It is one of the country's most popular ski resorts.

Olga1969 (CC BY-SA) Olga1969 (CC BY-SA)

Kirovsk in Leningrad Region is a satellite city of St. Petersburg. It is home to a memorial dedicated to the defense of Leningrad in World War II.

4. Primorsk

Legion Media Legion Media

In the small town of Primorsk in Leningrad Region, the St. Mary Magdalene Church, a former Lutheran church from the early 20th century, has been preserved.

Legion Media Legion Media

Kaliningrad Region also has its own Primorsk (which literally means “by the sea”), one of the smallest towns in Russia, but, nevertheless, with many beautiful houses and streets.

5. Krasnoslobodsk

Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

The name of this city is formed from the words ‘krasnaya’ (‘red’, but which also meant ‘beautiful’ in Old Russian) and ‘sloboda’ (‘settlement’). That is, a beautiful free settlement. It’s surprising there are only two in Russia. One in Mordovia, known since the middle of the 16th century (and, until 1780, it was called Krasnaya Sloboda).

Natalia Semenova (CC BY-SA) Natalia Semenova (CC BY-SA)

And, the second is near Volgograd. It is its satellite town situated on the other side of the Volga River. Founded in 1870, it, too, was originally called Krasnaya Sloboda.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.