10 helpful tips for tourists in St. Petersburg

Below are a few life hacks that will make your visit to St. Petersburg more comfortable and enjoyable. Especially, if it's your first time into the so-called 'cultural capital' of Russia.

1. Choose the best time to travel

Elena Nikonova/Getty Images Elena Nikonova/Getty Images

St. Petersburg is beautiful at any time of the year. We recommend visiting in summer, especially during the White Nights season, which lasts roughly from the end of May to the beginning of July. Another great time to visit is at the end of September, when the city and country parks get their fall colors. In winter, there can be quite severely cold temperatures, but, from the beginning of December to the end of January, the whole city is beautifully decorated with New Year's illuminations and, in many places, picturesque public skating rinks. So, if you're not afraid of frost, you know when to visit!

2. Explore St. Petersburg beyond Nevsky Prospect & the main attractions

ANGHI/Getty Images ANGHI/Getty Images

Many tourists make the same mistake and spend most of their time walking along Nevsky Prospekt (Avenue). Of course, it is the main artery of the city, but walking along it once should be enough. To avoid jostling on Nevsky, be sure to “jump” sideways to neighboring and parallel streets, where you’ll discover beautiful hidden buildings and palaces, go into open courtyards, explore non-parade St. Petersburg to feel the vibe of Dostoevsky’s novels.

3. Use a ‘Podorozhnik’ card

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

If you are going to use public transportation, it is best to buy a ‘Podorozhnik’ card. Once you’ve topped up the balance, you can conveniently pay for the subway, buses, trolleybuses and trams with the same card (Just like the ‘Troika’ card in Moscow).

4. Download the official taxi app

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

If you do need to order a taxi, it is better to download an app. We do not advise hitchhiking, as the price can be extremely unexpected; plus. it may not be safe. So, it’s best to order a cab via ‘Yandex Go’, ‘Uber Russia’ or ‘City-Mobil’ apps.

5. Buy tickets online in advance

Westend61/Getty Images Westend61/Getty Images

To avoid standing in lines at the Hermitage or other museums (as well as churches like St. Isaac's Cathedral or the Church of the Savior on the Blood), it's better to plan your visit in advance. Tickets are sold by sessions every half an hour to an hour, so you can roughly calculate the time when you plan to go. Besides, if you buy a ticket online, you will be sure that the museum is open that day! It's easy to get mixed up, because, for example, the Hermitage is not open on Mondays, while the Russian Museum is closed on Tuesdays!

6. Book restaurants in advance

Aleksandr Golubev/Getty Images Aleksandr Golubev/Getty Images

St. Petersburg has a huge number of cafes, restaurants and bars for every taste. But, if you are targeting a certain place, it is better to book it in advance by phone or online. Some popular places can be simply impossible to get to. because of the large influx of diners.

7. Pick a hotel within the Central District or the Fontanka River

Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images

St. Petersburg is quite a large city, so, if you aim to see as many sights as possible, it is better to stay on the southern bank of the Neva River. The center is quite expansive, but, in general, if you stay near Nevsky Prospekt or the Fontanka River, you can get everywhere quite quickly and conveniently.

There, you will find hotels in different price categories, but, if you want to save money or you want to live near certain locations further from the center, it is better to choose hotels closer to the subway.

8. Mind the drawbridges

thrshr/Getty Images thrshr/Getty Images

From April to November, the bridges in St. Petersburg are drawn. This is one of the most popular spectacles for tourists, however, it creates some problems for transportation in the city. So, if you've been strolling around St. Isaac's Cathedral late at night and you need to get to Vasilyevsky Island to your hotel, remember that, from 1:30 am until 4:30 am, it is problematic to get to the other side of the Neva River. There is a highway bypass, but it takes quite a long time and is not cheap by cab.

9. Dedicate a day for a countryside trip

Iuliia Burmistrova/Getty Images Iuliia Burmistrova/Getty Images

St. Petersburg was built as the new capital for the Russian Empire. And to enjoy the power and beauty of imperial residences, you should definitely visit one of the country palaces, first of all Peterhof, with its majestic fountains or Tsarskoe Selo. It is better to allocate a whole day for the trip, leisurely stroll through the impressive parks, step inside the richly decorated palaces (don’t forget to buy tickets in advance!). There, you can also have lunch and return to the city in the evening, jumping straight into the night life, theaters and bars the city offers.

10. Plan at least three days for your visit

Aleksander Rubtsov/Getty Images Aleksander Rubtsov/Getty Images

Even two weeks are not enough to cover all the sights of St. Petersburg and its suburbs. You alone can walk through the Hermitage museums for an entire day. But, to fulfill the minimum program, it is better to visit for at least three days. Visit a couple of museums, take a boat ride along the canals, travel outside the city, watch a ballet at the Mariinsky Theater and simply stroll around Russia’s most beautiful city during the day and at night.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.