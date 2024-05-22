Polar Day has started in Norilsk & Murmansk!

Polar Day in Murmansk.Pavel Kuzmichev
In Norilsk, the Polar Day lasts 68 days, in Murmansk - 62 days. In addition, a month before the Polar Day and a month after, northerners also observe the White Nights.
Polar Day in Norilsk.Pavel Kuzmichev
The Polar Day occurs at all latitudes above the Arctic Circle. In Salekhard, it lasts about a month, in Vorkuta - 46 days, in Pevek - three months and, in Dixon, the northernmost settlement of Russia - about 100 days.
Polar Day in Norilsk.Pavel Kuzmichev
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox