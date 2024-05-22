Polar Day has started in Norilsk & Murmansk!

In the world's largest cities above the Arctic Circle, the sun will not set below the horizon until the end of July. This means that, at night, it will be as bright as day.

Polar Day in Murmansk. Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

In Norilsk, the Polar Day lasts 68 days, in Murmansk - 62 days. In addition, a month before the Polar Day and a month after, northerners also observe the White Nights.

Polar Day in Norilsk. Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

The Polar Day occurs at all latitudes above the Arctic Circle. In Salekhard, it lasts about a month, in Vorkuta - 46 days, in Pevek - three months and, in Dixon, the northernmost settlement of Russia - about 100 days.

Polar Day in Norilsk. Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

