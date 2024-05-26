Russia's westernmost city - Baltiysk

It is located in Kaliningrad Region (54°39′ N, 19°55′ E) on the Baltic Spit, about 30 km west of Kaliningrad itself. The city has a total population of about 30,000 people.

Baltiysk (Pillau before 1946) became a city in the 18th century and the first settlements there were registered as early as the 13th century. Which is why you will find ancient fortifications of various historical eras.

The most famous is the star-shaped citadel of Pillau, which was founded by the Swedish king in 1626. A few years later, Sweden handed over this fortress to Prussia. It was also visited by Peter the Great: there, the future emperor of Russia studied military science.

The westernmost lighthouse of Russia, built in 1816, can also be found there. It is still in operation.

Baltiysk is home to the naval base of the Russian Baltic Fleet and, in summer, on Navy Day, many tourists visit the city to see the naval parade.

