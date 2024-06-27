Chinese pensioners travel 8,000 kilometers by RV to visit Moscow

A couple from the city of Kunming, 74-year-old Liu Chi San and his 71-year-old wife (she did not identify herself), decided to see the Red Square.

Sergey Shakhidzhanyan/TASS Sergey Shakhidzhanyan/TASS

They traveled from China in their RV.

They parked their car near the TASS news agency building downtown, where they were spotted by reporters. The couple spoke neither Russian nor English. They asked for directions to the Red Square and went for a walk.

Sergey Shakhidzhanyan/TASS Sergey Shakhidzhanyan/TASS

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications for our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.