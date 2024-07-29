Check out Kenozero, the new UNESCO site in Russia (PHOTOS)

The Cultural Landscape of Kenozero Lake in the Russian North became the 33th listing of the World Heritage Sites in Russia.

Kenozero National Park is a natural and historical-cultural complex in Arkhangelsk Region in the northwest of the European part of Russia. It is interesting not only for its forest reserves and crystal lakes, but also for its historical environment, which has preserved artifacts of centuries-old culture of the Russian North.

You can find traces of the indigenous Finno-Ugric peoples, as well as the cultural landscape created by Slavic tribes, who began to settle there in the 12th century.

It is believed that these places are unique, because they combine the traditions of land ownership and nature management of both cultures: Finno-Ugric forestry and Slavic agriculture.

The main place of attraction of Kenozero is several villages with original monuments of Russian wooden architecture from the 16th-17th centuries. Local tent churches are particularly striking in their beauty and unique paintings have been preserved in them.

In 2004, Kenozero was included in the world list of biosphere reserves and, already then, became a specially protected area. According to Alexander Tsybulsky, Governor of Arkhangelsk Region, Kenozero was a candidate for recognition as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site for 10 years and, finally, this joyful decision was made.

