5 places in Russia where you can find yourself in a fairy tale! (PHOTOS)

"There are miracles, there the wood goblin roams, a mermaid sits on the branches..." wrote Pushkin. But, what if they exist not only on the pages of books, but also in reality? We highlight the most “magical” places in Russia, where you can meet fairy tale characters.

Kudykina Gora (Lipetsk region)

If you were sent to Kudykina Gora, the GPS should easily figure out the route: in Lipetsk Region, you can literally find yourself in a fairy tale. Go into a Russian fortress built according to ancient models, take a photo next to a giant heroic helmet, take a walk to an ancient Scythian burial mound. But, the main thing is to hear the roar of the fire-breathing Serpent Gorynych fill the surrounding area. The 15-meter-tall three-headed dragon statue spews actual flames three times a week in the evenings. Fabulously impressive!

Park of Tales (Sverdlovsk Region)

A huge park dedicated to the tales of Pavel Bazhov is located 20 km from Yekaterinburg. There, you can visit Danila the Master, who will tell you all about gems, and then descend into the domain of the Mistress of the Copper Mountain!

Vikhlyandiya Estate (Kozelsk)

This fairy tale farmstead was created by sculptor Vladimir Kolesnikov. There is a large house in the form of a tree and a slightly smaller one perched on the Beanstalk, as well as the ‘House of Broken Ships’. A bridge is thrown across the Klyutoma River, which is guarded by the dragons Katyusha and Vanyusha. It's easy to feel like a child in Vikhlyandiya: Its unknown paths are lined with various sculptures and art objects and you can relax in one of the gazebos.

Lukomorye (Leningrad Region)

Not far from the village of Verkhnie Mandrogi is the real Pushkin Lukomorye. You can get there by ferry: a walk along the fairy tale forest path is like meeting your favorite fairy tale characters. There you will find the 33 heroes and their uncle Chernomor, as well as the learned cat and, next door, the mermaid and Koschei the Deathless.

Loga Park (Rostov Region)

You can walk for hours around the vast territory of this park. Admire the castle and art objects based on fairy tales, pop into the zoo and the local ‘Through the Looking Glass’, have a snack in the local themed cafes and then watch the fountain light and music show in the evening.

