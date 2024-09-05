7 historical Russian railway stations made of WOOD (PHOTOS)

Buildings resembling fairytale Russian ‘terems’ can be found in Karelia and the Urals. But, the most unusual ones are in the Russian North.

1. Borovichi, Novgorod Oblast

Legion Media Legion Media

The railway station in the city of Borovichi was built in 1876 and has survived to this day almost as passengers in the 19th century saw it. In addition to the wooden building, you can also see a wooden platform and an old water tower. Trains pass through there three times a week, from Friday to Sunday.

2. Kishert, Perm Krai

Dmi2002 (CC BY-SA 4.0) Dmi2002 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

At the beginning of the 20th century, architect Feofan Volsov designed more than 20 Art Nouveau style railway stations in the Urals. Only a few have survived to this day. This one in the ancient village of Ust-Kishert has been in operation since 1909. It has been perfectly preserved, together with its turrets, authentic windows and chimneys.

3. Kuzhenkino, Tver Oblast

Legion Media Legion Media

You can take a ride to the old Kuzhenkino station on the ‘Seliger’ retro train. On the Bologoye-Ostashkov route, the steam train makes a stop in Kuzhenkino and passengers have half an hour to check out the 1905 station and the museum inside. These were the kind of stations that were considered typical on this route at the beginning of the 20th century.

4. Kozlova Zaseka, Tula Oblast

Legion Media Legion Media

This reconstructed historical station is located near Yasnaya Polyana, where Leo Tolstoy once lived. The writer often visited when he was traveling to Moscow on business. The station appeared in 1868 and, today, there is a mini-museum inside. Trains, meanwhile, stop there several times a week.

5. Shuya, Ivanovo Oblast

Thierry.ptz (CC BY-SA 4.0) Thierry.ptz (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The current station in Shuya was built in the late 19th century: The vestibule is brick, while both wings are wooden, richly decorated with carved architraves. Inside, in addition to the ticket office, there is an exhibition dedicated to the history of the station. And you can also visit it on a retro train.

6. Kalyazin, Tver Oblast

The historic wooden station in Kalyazin burned down in 2012 and a new one was built in its place. It is also wooden, with openwork architraves. Although the interiors are also in the style of the early 20th century, passengers will have WI-FI and charging stations for gadgets.

7. Medvezhya Gora, Karelia

Legion Media Legion Media

The station building in Medvezhyegorsk, northern Karelia, was built in 1916. It resembles a Russian ‘terem’ and the spire and roof are made in the spirit of religious architecture. The station is operational and is open 24 hours a day.

