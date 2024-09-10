The OLDEST trees in Russia (PHOTOS)

By human standards, they are practically eternal: these trees are several hundred years old and some are over half a millennium old!

Record holders

1. Herodotus Olive

evpatori.ru evpatori.ru

There are many old-timer trees in Crimea, but the oldest is considered to be the Herodotus olive tree growing in the Nikitsky Botanical Garden. Its age, according to various estimates, is at least 700-800 years and, according to some sources, even up to 1,000! The olive tree reaches 12 meters in height and, despite its age, the tree continues to bear fruit.

2. Pugachev's Oak

Yury Prostyakov/Sputnik Yury Prostyakov/Sputnik

According to legend, having climbed this oak in 1774, Yemelyan Pugachev looked at the then burning Kazan. It was probably still quite small back then, but now it has grown to 26 meters in height! According to experts, the oak is 424 years old. It is unlikely that you will be able to climb it today, but everyone who finds themselves in the Mariy Chondra National Park can admire the giant.

3. Suvorov Oak

olegkozyrev/Getty Images olegkozyrev/Getty Images

One of the most famous attractions of Crimea’s Belogorsk Region is the sprawling Suvorov Oak. Its age is about 700-800 years. According to one legend, Suvorov negotiated with the envoys of the Turkish Sultan under it in 1777. According to another, the pedunculate oak with four trunks was planted on the site of the death of four Polovtsian warriors. Hence, its other name - ‘Chetirye Brata’ (‘Four Brothers’)’.

4. Oak from Ladushkin

Sergey Shanin (CC BY-SA 4.0) Sergey Shanin (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Another long-lived oak grows in Ladushkin, Kaliningrad Region. According to experts from the ‘Rosdrev’ project, it is 262 years old, but local residents believe that it is much older and is no less than 800 years old. The trunk circumference of the oak is 1.3 meters and its height reaches 17 meters. The tree is a real botanical legend: an image of it was even placed on the city coat of arms.

5. Oak grove in Kolomenskoye

mos.ru mos.ru

According to legend, the oak trees in the grove of the Ascension Sovereign Garden in Kolomenskoye were planted by Dmitry Donskoy after his victory in the Battle of Kulikovo. Scientists believe that the 12 trees are over 600 years old. There are many supporters of the theory that these oaks are actually much older - and were once part of a grove near the temple of the pagan god Perun.

Rating of the most ancient

1. ‘Guardian of Olkhon’

Gala Sibiryakova, FGBU Zapovednoe Pribaykalye Gala Sibiryakova, FGBU Zapovednoe Pribaykalye

Specialists from the ‘Healthy Forest’ Center for Wood Expertise have compiled their rating of the oldest trees in the country. According to them, the ‘Guardian of Olkhon’ larch growing by Lake Baikal is considered a long-liver - it is 781 years old!

2. ‘Lonely Warrior’

rosdrevo.ru rosdrevo.ru

On Olkhon Island, there is another relic tree - the ‘Lonely Warrior’ pine, which is 610 years old. Its height is 15 meters. Researchers emphasize that such trees are considered especially revered by the Buryat peoples.

3. Khakass cedar

Khakass government website Khakass government website

In the cedar forests of Khakassia, scientists have discovered a tree aged 757 years. Its height is 31 meters and the trunk diameter is 1.41 meters. The tree was considered sacred and its branches were often used as a talisman. And, in local legends, cedars are associated with immortality. There are also proverbs about cedar: "In the spruce forest - to work, in the birch forest - to have fun, in the cedar forest - to pray to God."

4. Pskov oak

rosdrevo.ru rosdrevo.ru

On the Holy Hill of the Holy Dormition Pskov-Pechersky Monastery, there is an oak tree that witnessed the construction of the monastery. According to scientists, it is 602 years old. In documents telling about the history of the monastery, there are mentions of monks who prayed under three oak trees on the Holy Hill.

5. Dagestan oak

Gorbunova M.S. (CC BY-SA 4.0) Gorbunova M.S. (CC BY-SA 4.0)

On the territory of the Dagestani village of Nizhny Katrukh, there was once a forest called ‘Khanun meshe’ - ‘Khan's forest’. Local residents were strictly forbidden to do anything with the local trees. Apparently, thanks to this, long-livers have been preserved there - for example, an oak tree whose age is 512 years.

