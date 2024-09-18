What should a tourist do if something happens to them in Moscow?

First time in the Russian capital and your head is spinning from the sights, names of streets and squares? Or something unpleasant has just happened? We explain who to contact for help.

Call the tourist hotline

The hotline operates around the clock and its specialists are ready to help with any question and answer not only in Russian and English, but also in Chinese. They will tell you how to get from one point to another, how to use bike or scooter rentals, book tickets, check the opening hours of galleries or theaters, etc. You can call the hotline from a mobile phone of any telecom operator by dialing the short number 122; you can also call +7 (495) 122-01-11 from a mobile or landline.

Kirill Kalinnikov/Sputnik Kirill Kalinnikov/Sputnik

Contact emergency services

Language support service operators speak almost two dozen languages including English, German, Spanish, Romanian, Turkish and others. To report a threat to life or health, a fire or an accident, problems with property or any violations of law and order, just call the short number 112. Specialists will find out all the details and tell you what to do next.

Go to one of the city's tourist information centers

Its HQ is located in the very center of the city, in the ‘Kupol’ pavilion of Zaryadye Park. Several information centers are also located at the VDNKh exhibition center, including in the arch of the main entrance. There, you can get city guides in English, Chinese and Russian, charge your phone, find out about excursions, as well as many other things.

Ask a question at the ‘Live Chat’ desks in the subway

They operate daily from 8 am until 8 pm. Their specialists speak English and Russian and will help you navigate the Moscow Metro, tell you all about its ‘Troika’ cards - and, in general, everything you need to know about the capital's subway system. The stands can be found at major transfer stations, including ‘Komsomolskaya’, ‘Park Kultury’, ‘Vorobyovy Gory’, ‘Kuznetsky Most’, ‘Delovoy Tsentr’ and others.

Talk to a voice assistant

Transport-related questions (though only in Russian for now) can also be clarified by the ‘Alexandra’ chatbot. If necessary, she will tell you about the rules and features of parking in the city, night bus routes, traffic conditions, bicycle rental and much more.

Sergey Kiselev/Moskva Agency Sergey Kiselev/Moskva Agency

Contact the tourist police

On the streets of Moscow, its employees can be recognized by an armband with an inscription in Russian and English. They can be found in the center and on the most popular tourist routes of the capital. They speak Russian and English and will guide you around the city, help if some kind of trouble happens, for example, if your wallet or phone is lost or stolen, and tell you how to withdraw cash from an ATM. In general, they will answer all the questions that concern you in an unfamiliar city. The tourist police are always in touch with the operational services - for example, to help find foreigners.

