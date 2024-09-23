7 ideas for things to do on a long train journey in Russia

Imagine: A train from Moscow to Vladivostok, seven days on the road, the Internet is almost always down… “What would you do?” we asked our readers. Here's what they suggested!

1. Meet your co-travelers

Natalia Lebedinskaia/Getty Images Natalia Lebedinskaia/Getty Images

It seems that nowhere in the world do people gather as sociable as on a train. Many of our readers wrote that they would be happy to chat with fellow travelers and find something to do together. Someone suggested playing chess and other board games, while others suggested just chatting for days on end.

“I will communicate with passengers, get to know the whole carriage, hear many interesting life stories, I will read, solve crossword puzzles, take a break from the Internet,” says Valentina.

“I once traveled like this to Moscow: a woman started talking to me before we had even set off. And, surprisingly, she did not bother at all. It was interesting,” writes Ekaterina.

2. Do needlework

Legion Media Legion Media

“I knitted a sweater in five days on the way to Irkutsk, spinning on a spindle. I made a friend within 24 hours, we have been communicating for five years now,” shares Svetlana.

“I have already traveled like this - from Moscow to Khabarovsk, knitted a whole tablecloth,” recalls Veronica.

Besides knitting, readers suggested drawing, embroidering and assembling puzzles.

3. Enjoy nature

Legion Media Legion Media

Admiring nature from a train window - that's how many people imagine a real trip around Russia. Classic!

“Why do you need this internet when there is such beauty outside the window,” writes Elena.

“Drinking tea and looking out the window at the changing landscapes, watching the sunsets,” writes Alice.

“In 1986, we traveled nine days with connections on a train from Vladivostok to Orenburg. It was tiring, but one plus – we saw Mother Russia. The Sayany-Baikal-Siberian taiga and so on and so forth. Magnificent!” recalls Yuri.

“The view from the window makes up for everything and delivers a lot of reflections, memories and emotions from day to day in seven weighty volumes,” writes another Yuri.

4. Not only read books, but also write them

Natalia Lebedinskaia/Getty Images Natalia Lebedinskaia/Getty Images

Everything on the train is conducive to reading books that you put aside in the city. And you can discuss them with other passengers.

“I will read a book and write a new story. Drink tea and listen to music. Admire the views from the window and think about everything,” writes Alina.

“Reading books, as many have already said, looking out the window, reflecting on life and writing down thoughts in a diary. And talk to fellow travelers, of course!” says Daria.

5. Sing

Anadolu/Getty Images Anadolu/Getty Images

“I remember we were traveling from Vladivostok to Kurgan [5 days] in 2010 and singing. My friend Natasha sang well, then the whole carriage listened and sang along, it was our evening ritual, it was great,” shares Svetlana.

“Once in the compartment, there was a fellow traveler who made 2.5 days seem like one day… At first, we sang with her in a low voice, then, at the request of the listeners, we began to sing louder and with the doors open. It was a fun ride!” writes Tatiana.

6. Take photos and sort them out

frantic00/Getty Images frantic00/Getty Images

If the train makes stops along the way, you can take photos as a keepsake. “In Omsk, take a photo with a cast-iron railwayman, in Krasnoyarsk, admire the station, get off in Slyudyanka and head to Tunka!” Andrei writes.

“And then sort your travel photos into folders,” suggests Daria.

7. Just relax

Natalia Lebedinskaia/Getty Images Natalia Lebedinskaia/Getty Images

“To sleep off all your stress you’ve accumulated in the city to the measured clatter of the wheels. Get off at every stop and imagine who you would be if you lived in city X. Take up a new favorite hobby that you never have time for and by the end of the trip, embroider a picture or knit a scarf. Uh-oh, something I'm lost in my dreams, I already want to know the ticket prices,” Alice writes.

“Once, very tired, I found myself in a train compartment. A snow-white bed, a lower shelf, a book, a husband, a son and the clatter of wheels - what could be better? I have been remembering this bliss I remember for several years now,” writes Olga.

“What wonderful days to come!!! No worries for you!!! No rush, no being late for anything!!! Woke up, ate, looked out the window, talked, read, knitted, did crossword puzzles, took a nap, breathed fresh air at the train stop, etc. Human imagination is limitless!!! Happy traveling!!!” Elena wishes everyone.

