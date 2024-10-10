Where’s the best place for a fall walk in Moscow? (PHOTOS)

Golden leaves in the parks, foggy morning embankments of the Moskva River and cozy evening streets – see how the fall season transforms the capital. And get motivated to go out for a walk!

1. Kuskovo Estate

The noble estate of Kuskovo is one of the most luxurious in Moscow. Before the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, it was the residence of the Counts Sheremetev, who spared no expense on improvements.

The park is made according to the European model, with numerous garden galleries and ponds. On one side is a regular French park, on the other – a mysterious English park. The palace itself has also been well preserved.

2. Sokolniki Park

Moscow parks in fall are especially beautiful, but Sokolniki is worth going to not only to rustle the leaves. Moscow’s picturesque tram routes pass through there, as the rails run right through the park. So you can “take a walk” without leaving the cozy tram.

3. VDNKh

In good weather, you can ride bicycles and scooters there and, in cloudy weather, attend the numerous lectures and exhibitions being held in the many pavilions. VDNKh also has a huge number of places for taking photos – with flowers and yellow leaves, as well as a variety of routes for leisurely walks with a coffee and donuts.

4. Boulevard Ring

This route is for true lovers of walking! The Boulevard Ring of Moscow consists of 10 boulevards with a total length of 9 km. Walking along each of them, you can see old Moscow from all angles. And, if you get tired of it, simply turn down any alley and head to the very center.

5. Novodevichy Convent

The park with a pond near the Novodevichy Monastery looks especially beautiful in fall colors. You can stroll there for a very long time!

The monastery itself contains churches from different era and in the main Smolensk Cathedral has preserved frescoes from the 16th century. The Novodevichy Convent complex is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

6. Nikolskaya Street

The most colorful pedestrian street in Moscow passes not far from the Kremlin. It's always cheerful and warm even in the chilly fall weather!

In the evening, the illumination lights up and street musicians begin their concerts. In addition, there are many cafes around where you can shelter from the wind and rain with a warm beverage.

7. Vorobyevskaya Embankment

The embankment near the ‘Vorobyovy Gory’ (‘Sparrow Hills’) Moscow Metro subway station offers views of the Moscow City towers and a cable car to Luzhniki Stadium (across the Moskva River). If you head to the top, you will find yourself on the observation deck and will see the main building of the Moscow State University. And, if you walk along the embankment towards the center, you can reach Neskuchny Garden and Gorky Park.

8. Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve

This is a huge park with a grandiose palace complex, flower greenhouses, ponds, dancing fountains and many paths for walking. The residence itself was built for Catherine the Great, but she never had time to use it and the park around the palace was favored by Muscovites in the 19th century, so you definitely need to visit it. There are also famously friendly squirrels in the park who are never shy to ask for nuts.

