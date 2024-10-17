How to spend 3 perfect days in Sochi

This southern coastal city is beautiful at any time of the year and gives travelers unforgettable experiences. In addition, you can get double the pleasure – from the sea and the mountains!

There are a huge number of daily flights from Moscow to Sochi. At the same time, there are also direct flights from many other Russian cities, as well as from 16 foreign countries, including Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Egypt and others.

You can easily go to Sochi just for a weekend. In summer, you can swim in the Black Sea, which is only 10 minutes away from the airport, and, in winter, you can go skiing in the Caucasus Mountains.

But, we recommend you to visit Sochi for at least three days. Then you will be able to enjoy both the mountains and the sea, as well as cultural and sporting sights (the Winter Olympics and the FIFA World Cup were both held there!).

Day 1

Sochi Marine Terminal Serjio74/Getty Images Serjio74/Getty Images

You arrive in Sochi (Adler District) and, stepping out of the airplane, immediately breathe in the fresh sea air. Take an electric train to the city and then take a walk to the seafront. Admire the Marine Station building in the Soviet art deco style. And stroll on the promenade along the sea, popping into mini cafes and stores.

Visit the Sochi Arboretum. It is interesting not only for hundreds of species of subtropical trees and plants. It is also an original garden and park complex, where you can ride a cable car to the upper station, observe the mountains and the sea, as well as look for pelicans in the Lower Park.

Video from the Sochi Arboretum

Then, take a taxi or a carsharing service (they are everywhere in the city, it's very convenient!) and head to Stalin's dacha in Matsesta, one of Sochi's districts. You can also get there by train, but be prepared for an uphill walk. If you take an excursion, you’ll get to admire the views of pine trees and the sea, listen to stories about Stalin's pool with sea water, as well as the tale of why the curtains at the dacha did not reach the floor (the answer: so that no one could hide behind them!).

Stalin's dacha

Finally, go for dinner at a restaurant on the seafront, listen to street musicians and go dancing after a glass (or two!) of local sparkling wine (which is very tasty!).

Day 2

After having breakfast, head back to Adler District. Once there, go for a swim in the sea, if it is in season (and the season lasts from May to October).

Sochi beach in October

Then, take a walk along the long embankment along the sea and… the mountain river Mzymta. There are also plenty of restaurants and stores there, so you won't get bored.

If you are able to, plan a visit to Sochi during sporting events. For example, attend a soccer match at the Fisht Olympic Stadium, where the 2018 FIFA World Cup was also held.

Fisht stadium in Sochi Olympic Park Mariya Mastepanova/Getty Images Mariya Mastepanova/Getty Images

Or watch an ice hockey game at the neighboring Bolshoy Ice Dome. Many combine both of these joys into one trip.

Bolshoy Ice Dome otaraev74/Getty Images otaraev74/Getty Images

Sochi often hosts various other sporting events, as well: marathons, triathlons, tennis tournaments and many more. You can even take part in some of them yourself.

If you are with children, then visit Sochi Park and take a ride on the amusement rides and Ferris wheel.

The Olympic flame and the Singing Fountain Show Irina Kononova/Getty Images Irina Kononova/Getty Images

And, from 7 pm to 8 pm, a spectacular performance is waiting for you by the Olympic flame – the Singing Fountain Show.

Day 3

On your final day, head to the mountains! You can get there by train, bus, taxi or carsharing, as there are convenient parking lots even high up in the mountains! The new road and railroad were built ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games and it's a real marvel of engineering. Avoiding the usual winding mountain roads, you will not notice how you will suddenly find yourself at an altitude of 560 meters above water in Krasnaya Polyana.

Roza Khutor ski resort Olga Pankova/Getty Images Olga Pankova/Getty Images

Krasnaya Polyana is the common name of the area, in which there are several ski resorts (‘Rosa Khutor’, ‘Krasnaya Polyana’, ‘Gazprom’). The skiing season lasts from late December to mid-March.

But, even in the off season, it is pleasant to walk around and there is still a lot you can do!

Take the cable car up to the Olympic Village at the ‘Rosa Khutor’ ski resort. There are many nice hotels and restaurants, as well as a toboggan, tubing (even in summer) and a farm with alpacas.

Tourists on the top of Rosa Peak Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

Buy a ticket and ride to the top of Rosa Peak (2,320 meters). Take a swing over the abyss, ride chairlifts to waterfalls or just enjoy the view of the Caucasus Range. Remember to dress warmer, as, even in summer, it's quite windy and cool up there.

And, in the evening, you can check out the Krasnaya Polyana Casino. There are only a few authorized gambling zones in Russia and this is one of them. Gamble responsibly, so that you have enough money left to get to the airport!

Sochi Casino Mariya Mastepanova/Getty Images Mariya Mastepanova/Getty Images

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.