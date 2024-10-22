Hauswald Dacha – St. Petersburg's most cinematic mansion (PHOTOS)

The ‘Art Nouveau’ house fell into disrepair in the 2000s, but was successfully restored and now, once again, attracts both tourists and bloggers.

The locals call this luxurious mansion ‘Irene Adler's house’, because this was the house of Irene Adler, a heroine of the Soviet iconic ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson’ TV series (episode ‘The Treasure of Agra’, 1983).

A still from ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson’ Igor Maslennikov/Lenfilm, 1983 Igor Maslennikov/Lenfilm, 1983

The house and its original porch have also featured in other Soviet cinema. For example, the TV adaptation of the operetta ‘Die Fledermaus’ (1979) was filmed there.

Dacha's porch seen in ‘Die Fledermaus’ movie Jan Fried/Lenfilm, 1979; Lawerta (CC BY-SA 3.0) Jan Fried/Lenfilm, 1979; Lawerta (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Soviet viewers also saw the mansion in the movie ‘Don César de Bazan’ (1989) and many others.

Dacha's tower seen in ‘Don César de Bazan’ movie Jan Fried/Lenfilm, 1989; Ekaterina Borisova (CC BY-SA 3.0) Jan Fried/Lenfilm, 1989; Ekaterina Borisova (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The cottage was built in 1898 for Eugenia Hauswald, by order of her bakery entrepreneur husband (whose identity has since been lost). But, soon, the house was bought by a rich businessman named Anatoly Demidov and the exterior of the building was slightly changed.

Mansion featured in 'Stroitel' ('The Builder') magazine, the 1900s Archive image Archive image

The architecture of the building is a typical example of the Art Nouveau style fashionable at the turn of the 20th century. It's marked by a semicircular porch and window arches, towers and asymmetrical forms.

The mansion before the recent restoration Myope ann (CC BY-SA 3.0) Myope ann (CC BY-SA 3.0)

In Soviet times, the house was used as a children's penal colony and then as a sanatorium. Because of its “European” appearance, the St. Petersburg mansion became a favorite place for filming for ‘Lenfilm’ studio productions. It was the setting for scenes that that were set in Spain, England, Austria and other countries.

Dacha after the recent restoration Anastasia Galyamicheva (CC BY-SA 4.0) Anastasia Galyamicheva (CC BY-SA 4.0)

