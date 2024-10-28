10 most UNUSUAL staircases in Russia (PHOTO)

The stairs to the Torgashinsky Ridge can be climbed in around 90 minutes. On the Jordanskaya staircase, to take a spectacular photo, you will have to wait for your turn. And the spiral staircase in the House of Ryabushinsky looks like a frozen wave.

The longest

A walk up the stairs to the Torgashinsky Ridge is a great substitute for a workout. Its length is 1.2 km (1,683 steps). The fastest overcome them in roughly 40 minutes, while those who are in no hurry - in about 90 minutes. Having admired the views of Krasnoyarsk and picturesque surroundings, which open up beautifully from its upper platform, the most persistent can continue their journey to the Krasny Greben observation deck or Mount Tamara, from where you can see the Ark Cave.

The most heroic

The Chkalovskaya Staircase connecting the Upper and Lower Volga River embankments is one of the most popular attractions in Nizhny Novgorod. Officially, it is called the Volga Staircase, but, for many years, it has been called the ‘Chkalovskaya Staircase’, after the famous Soviet pilot. A monument to him stands on the upper observation platform of the staircase. It is believed that its unusual shape resembles the infinity sign. From there, you can enjoy magnificent views of the Volga River and the spit with the Oka River, while, in the evenings, the lighting is turned on and the staircase turns into an art object.

The most memorable

“For our Soviet Motherland USSR!” - These words greet those climbing the Grand Parade Staircase on the Mamaev Kurgan hill in Volgograd. It leads from the entrance square to the Hall of Military Glory. It has exactly 200 steps - that's how many days the Battle of Stalingrad lasted for.

The most beautiful

The grand Jordan (or Jordanskaya) Staircase in St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum is always crowded - everyone wants to be photographed on its snow-white steps. They used to lead up to the ceremonial floor, where monarchs would hold audiences. The staircase got its present name, because there was an ice hole (or a ‘Jordan’) on the Neva River for the Epiphany holiday, where a water-blessing prayer service was held. In 1837, the masterpiece by architect Bartolomeo Rastrelli was badly damaged in a fire. By order of Nicholas I, it was reconstructed, replacing the lost columns and balustrade with Serdobol granite and Carrara marble.

The most athletic

The staircase on Tungusskaya Street in Vladivostok was opened just a few years ago. Some of its first visitors were athletes participating in a vertical race. The winner overcame the 203 steps in just 25.44 seconds! Of course, if you are not keen on speed climbing, then you can take your time to get to the top of the stairs and then admire the view of the Zolotoy Rog (‘Golden Horn’) Bay.

The most literary

The wave-staircase, as well as the rest of wealthy merchant Stepan Ryabushinsky’s Moscow mansion, was designed by Fyodor Shechtel. Inspired by Art Nouveau ideas, he created a real sea kingdom with no right angles, but only smooth flowing lines. Guests entered the hall - the subdued light and green color of the walls created the impression of a sea abyss. And, climbing “from the depths” along the stairs, as if on a growing wave, they would find themselves in the living room.

The most nautical

The longest staircase in Sevastopol (and there are more than 600 of them in the city!) was named in honor of the victory of the Black Sea Fleet, under the command of Admiral Nakhimov, over the Turkish naval squadron near the city of Sinop. The staircase leads from Nakhimov Avenue to Lenin Square. From the upper platform of the Sinopsky Descent, there is a view of the Sevastopol roadstead and the Konstantinovskaya Battery.

The most historical

The 423 steps of the Great Mithridates Staircase lead up to Mount Mithridates, where the palace of the ruler of the Bosporan Kingdom once stood. It was built in 1833-1840, but, during the Crimean and then the Great Patriotic War, it suffered greatly. A few years ago, it was fully restored.

The most park-like

From the top of the stairs in Barnaul’s Nagorny Park, you will see a breathtaking panorama and views of the city and the Ob River. To get to the top, you will need to overcome 260 steps. The staircase is built in tiers: climbing up it, you can watch how the panorama of the city gradually opens up.

The most severe

The ancient citadel of Naryn-Kala in Derbent can be reached by a staircase with a little more than 200 steps. It was built in the 1960s. Going up it is really only for those who are confident in their strength, especially in hot weather!

