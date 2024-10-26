Don't miss out!
3 flights in Russia that work like a time machine

Travel
Russia Beyond

Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik
If you fly these routes, you will find yourself at your destination earlier than you left! And all because of the time difference!

There are 11 time zones in Russia, so passengers on these flights literally find themselves in a “time machine”. 

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Moscow. The time difference between Moscow and the capital of Kamchatka Krai is 9 hours and the flight time is 8 hours and 50 minutes. Thus, you arrive in Moscow 10 minutes earlier than you took off! 

Anadyr – Moscow. Between Chukotka and Moscow, the difference is also 9 hours, but the flight time is 8 hours 10 minutes. The airplane arrives 50 minutes before the departure time.

Magadan – Moscow. The time difference between the cities is 8 hours, but the flight time is 7 hours 40 minutes. So, passengers arrive 20 minutes before the departure time.

True, if you fly from Moscow to these cities, on the contrary, you will arrive the next day. 

Have you ever flown on such flights? 

